TCM Lianhua Qingwen's Access to Russian Market Marks Its Global Expansion

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical (002603.SZ) discloses that it has received the Certificate of Registration for Dietary Supplements approved and issued by the authorized agency of Eurasian Economic Union, which indicates that the company's patent drug Lianhua Qingwen Capsule meets the Russian standards for dietary supplements and the product will be available at pharmacy chains and special counters of stores in Russia.

As the leading product of Yiling Pharmaceutical, Lianhua Qingwen is dedicated to the treatment of relevant diseases including cold, flu and COVID-19. In April 2020, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules/Granules were approved to add "mild and moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)" to its originally approved indications by the National Medical Products Administration of China.

The 2020 Q3 report of Yiling Pharmaceutical published on October 26 shows that its total revenue of the first three quarters hits 6.447 billion yuan, increased by 48.31% year on year, with the surging sales of Lianhua Qingwen serving as one of the drivers. During the pandemic, Lianhua Qingwen has been recommended in the national diagnosis and treatment schemes and more than 20 local ones, being one of the selected "three drugs & three prescriptions" that are effective for treating COVID-19 by the way of traditional Chinese medicine.

A large sample clinical study has been carried out by the three distinguished academicians of Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan, and Zhang Boli from the Chinese Academy of Engineering partnering with 23 hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients, and the results were published on the European renowned magazine Phytomedicine in May this year, showing that Lianhua Qingwen can greatly relieve the clinical symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, fatigue, cough, etc., obviously improve the pulmonary imaging lesions, shorten the duration of symptoms, and promote the clinical cure rate.

Moreover, Lianhua Qingwen continues to expand its territory in the global market, and has entered the markets in close to 20 countries and regions such as Canada, Mozambique, Romania, Thailand, Ecuador, Singapore, Philippines, etc.

