TCL Solar and Grid Africa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Energy Access in Sub-Saharan Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to address the urgent energy crisis facing Sub-Saharan Africa, Grid Africa and TCL Solar have announced a strategic partnership aimed at deploying innovative distributed energy solutions across Zimbabwe and Zambia. This collaboration seeks to leverage emerging solar and battery storage technologies to rapidly enhance regional energy security and accelerate economic development.

Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing an unprecedented energy deficit, with many countries struggling to meet the growing demand for reliable power. Norman Moyo, CEO of Grid Africa, emphasized the importance of embracing innovative solutions: "There is a solution to the crisis if we embrace new emerging technologies that are immediately available and quick to deploy. We have a unique opportunity to reverse engineer our over-reliance on utilities by deploying distributed solutions that leverage existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. Just as we successfully revolutionized telecommunications with GSM technology, we can apply the same mindset to solve our energy security challenges."

About Grid Africa

Grid Africa is a Pan-African distributed energy developer focusing on delivering power to data centres, telecom infrastructure, and commercial and industrial players across the continent. The organization is committed to deploying scalable, sustainable energy solutions that enhance energy security and support economic growth in the region.

Both Zimbabwe and Zambia boast strong transmission and distribution networks, and recent regulatory reforms have removed barriers to grid access, creating a conducive environment for rapid deployment of distributed energy systems. TCL Solar, a global leader in photovoltaic technology, brings industrial strength and innovation to this initiative. As one of the world's largest supplier of high-efficiency solar modules, TCL Solar is committed to supporting Africa's energy transition.

"In partnering with Grid Africa, we are excited to contribute to a sustainable energy future for the region. Targeting the high temperature and high irradiation environment of Zimbabwe and Zambia, TCL Solar optimized the existing module design by following the advanced TOPCon passivation structural technology patents of SunPower, improved the thermal resistance and power generation capacity of the modules" said Tian, GM, MEA of TCL Solar. "Our expertise in high-quality solar modules and our commitment to rapid deployment will help unlock new opportunities for energy access, supporting economic growth and regional integration."

TCL Solar has pledged substantial resource support towards the deployment of 100 MW of distributed energy solutions in Zimbabwe and Zambia. This will involve meticulous coordination of supply chain logistics to ensure quick and seamless implementation.

The evolving regional energy landscape—characterized by increased trader activity and the strengthening of the Southern Africa Power Pool—presents an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog traditional infrastructure development. This partnership aims to turn the current crisis into a catalyst for innovation, delivering immediate benefits to stakeholders and laying the foundation for a resilient and sustainable energy future in the region.

About TCL Solar

As a module brand under TCL Group, TCL Solar deeply integrates the advantages of TCL Group, TCL Zhonghuan and SunPower. Relying on TCL's global layout advantages, TCL Zhonghuan's leading advantages in the vertical field of silicon wafers and SunPower's revolutionary patented technology advantages in the research and development of multiple modules, it has deeply laid out the photovoltaic module market. TCL Solar pays close attention to LCOE for photovoltaic power generation, continues to lead photovoltaic technology innovation. It is committed to providing customers with world-leading high-value photovoltaic products and full-scenario green energy solutions.