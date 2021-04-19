TCL Introduces breeva Air Purifier, the Smarter Way to Restore Fresh Air and Healthy Living

Being at the center of the booming smart home market, TCL listened carefully to customer feedback when developing the line of breeva air purifiers, ensuring the best user experience. TCL identified the most sought-after features such as greater space coverage, better filtration system, voice assistance support, and affordability to improve over previous models. TCL designed the new breeva air purifier using the thoughtful execution of technology and integrated a pair of air quality sensors that track real-time air quality. These improvements will provide users with a stronger purification, fresher air, and a touch of elegance in their home.

With the breevaShield™ system, TCL's new air purifier can effectively break down pollutants on a molecular level and destroy viruses, bacteria, and molds. The TCL breeva also features humidification technology that helps alleviate allergy symptoms and eliminate irritating conditions such as congestion and sinusitis. The 360° wind circulation system ensures that nearly every corner of the area is covered, so no matter where breeva is placed, the users will always breathe easy.

The TCL breeva A2 is available at $99, taking 45% off MSRP $179 and breeva A3 is available at $109, taking 50% off MSRP $219 on the launch day special Indiegogo offer . The estimated delivery date is around June 2021.

Press kit is available for download here .

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490458/breeva_combined.jpg

SOURCE TCL Electronics