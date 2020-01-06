TCL Extends QLED TV Lineup to Offer the Future Viewing Experience

The X915 is the latest QLED model in TCL's flagship X series, available in 75- and 65-inch models. X915 is a TCL QLED TV featuring 8k, Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology. X915 employs Local Dimming Technology, enabling precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid imagery.

Key features:

8K Resolution

8k Upscaling

Quantum Dot Display Technology

Local Dimming Technology

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

IMAX Enhanced®

Onkyo Audio System

Far-field Voice Control

Latest Android OS

The X915 will be available first in Australia and Europe in Q2 2020 and later in other regions.

TCL QLED TV C815 & C715

The C815 and C715 employ world-leading Quantum Dot Display Technology to offer optimized image performance to global users.

Supported by Dolby Vision, C815 and C715 deliver remarkable 4K HDR imagery with incredible brightness, detail, contrast, and color. They are also powered by Dolby Atmos that offers breathtaking moving audio with richness, depth, and precision.

Key Features:

C815

Quantum Dot Display Technology

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

HDR 10+

Onkyo Audio System

Far-field Voice Control

Latest Android OS

C715

Quantum Dot Display Technology

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

HDR 10+

Far-field Voice Control

Latest Android OS

C815 and C715 will be available first in Europe in Q2 2020 and later in other regions. C815 has 75'', 65'', 55'' and C715 has 65'', 55'' and 50'' size options.

For more information please visit: www.tcl.com/ces2020

* Product specifications and availabilities may differ from regions.

* Google and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

* Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.

