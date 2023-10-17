TCL Elevates Gaming Entertainment with Increasingly Innovative QD-Mini LED TVs and Features

Indeed, video games have become an essential part of modern entertainment, with a wide variety of players, each with their own unique preferences and requirements. To better understand these needs, TCL went out to its consumers and asked them what was most important to them to integrate into its TVs. This has enabled TCL to integrate a number of features that are essential for gamers, including:

Low Input Lag : TCL TVs, particularly those with the "Gaming Mode" feature (game master or game master pro), typically have low input lag: it reduces the delay between pressing a button on your controller and seeing the corresponding action on the screen. This can greatly enhance the gaming experience, especially in fast-paced games.

: TCL TVs, particularly those with the "Gaming Mode" feature (game master or game master pro), typically have low input lag: it reduces the delay between pressing a button on your controller and seeing the corresponding action on the screen. This can greatly enhance the gaming experience, especially in fast-paced games. The best refresh Rates : Most TCL TVs now come with native 144Hz or even 240Hz in Full HD. It provides smoother motion and more responsive gameplay. This is especially beneficial for genres like first-person shooters and racing games.

: Most TCL TVs now come with native 144Hz or even 240Hz in Full HD. It provides smoother motion and more responsive gameplay. This is especially beneficial for genres like first-person shooters and racing games. 4K Resolution : Many TCL TVs offer 4K resolution, which provides crisp and detailed visuals. For gaming, this can lead to a more immersive and visually appealing experience.

: Many TCL TVs offer resolution, which provides crisp and detailed visuals. For gaming, this can lead to a more immersive and visually appealing experience. HDR Support and Dolby Vision Gaming support : TCL TVs come with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, such as Dolby Vision or HDR10. HDR enhances the contrast, color accuracy, and brightness of games, making them look more vibrant and realistic. As for Dolby Vision, it transforms the entertainment experience with ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast and color, and detail that bring entertainment to life.

: TCL TVs come with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, such as Dolby Vision or HDR10. HDR enhances the contrast, color accuracy, and brightness of games, making them look more vibrant and realistic. As for Dolby Vision, it transforms the entertainment experience with ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast and color, and detail that bring entertainment to life. Game Mode and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM): TCL TVs include a dedicated Game Mode and ALLM, which automatically switches the TV to a low-latency mode when it detects a gaming console connected. This ensures that you're getting the best performance without having to manually adjust settings.

A wide range of TVs designed for gamers

TCL has responded the challenge of consumers having to choose between a TV and a monitor for gaming.

If you value a large screen and a comfortable, immersion, great sound or couch-based gaming experience, a TV is the appropriate choice. However, if you prioritize performance, competitive gaming, and faster response times, a gaming monitor is a better choice. TCL has managed to combine the two by proposing a total big screen immersion and top gaming performance in its TVs. Indeed, TCL has a wide range of TV's, including QLED and Mini LED TVs specified for gamers that will bring gaming to life and entertain in the best possible conditions, including :

The TCL QLED 4K TV 55C745, honored as the winner of the EISA 'GAMING TV 2023-2024' award, stands as the ultimate choice for gaming on the latest generation of consoles. In fact, it combines QLED spectacular colors, Full Array Local Dimming contrast and peak brightness with all the latest gaming features. Game Master 2.0, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, TCL Game bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator boosting gaming experience to the next level. Thanks to that the TCL 55C745 can adapt to any game source. Coupled with AMD FreeSync technology promising seamless, artifact-free gameplay at almost any frame rate, users can expect the next breakthrough in console gaming.

The TCL 55C805 is also a top choice for gamers. It combines 5th generation Full Array Mini LED, QLED, 4K HDR Premium 1300, 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for powerfully accurate contrast, sharp and colourful HDR picture quality. With Game Master Pro 2.0, 144Hz VRR, Game Bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator and the latest supported HDR formats, this TCL Mini LED TV is the best companion to enjoy the best games.

The TCL 65C955 has 2,000 local dimming zones and maximum brightness, offering the perfect balance between a large screen and exceptional image quality with top-of-the-range QD-Mini LED performance. Moreover, its Onkyo 120W audio system and Dolby Atmos offer an exceptional sound experience, perfect for gaming.

TCL's QD-Mini LED TV X955, featuring the unprecedented over 5,000 full array local dimming zones and over 5,000 nits of peak brightness, offering a level of detail and vibrancy that redefines the viewing experience. Equipped with QLED technology, TCL X955 produces more than a billion colours and an extensive 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the AiPQ Processor 3.0 – TCL's latest proprietary AI algorithms to offer the optimized clarity, contrast, HDR support, colours and motions in various scenes. On top of its exceptional picture quality, X955 features powerful cinematic audio performance and striking design.

As TCL continues to lead in the field of technology and innovation, gamers can trust that their entertainment experiences will be enhanced with TCL TVs.

To discover more about how TCL's latest products can help you enjoy your favorite tournament, visit www.tcl.com.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246905/TCL_QLED_4K_TV_C745.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246906/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_C805.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246907/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_C955.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246908/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_X955.jpg

SOURCE TCL Electronics