TCL CSOT Next-Gen VR Displays in the Spotlight at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology for over 15 years, demonstrated its next-generation immersive virtual reality display technologies at MWC 2025. Among the highlights, the company presented the ultra-low power consumption VR display and the world's first mass-produced VR display with the highest PPI. These innovations are already helping to power the future of immersive visual experiences around the world.

The World’s First Retina-level VR Headset. The World's Highest Mass-Produced 1,512 PPI VR Headset. TCL CSOT’s Ultra-Low Power Consumption VR Display.

Virtual reality is playing an increasingly vital role in both entertainment and professional applications. Around 53 million American adults already own a VR system.[1] By 2029, the number of users in the AR and VR market worldwide is projected to reach 3.7 billion users.[2] Amid surging demand, TCL CSOT is committed to delivering visual technologies that breaks the limits in more realistic, comfortable, and high-performance VR experiences.

TCL CSOT's Ultra-Low Power Consumption VR Display

A star product at TCL CSOT's showcase was its 2.56-inch ultra-low power consumption VR display. Featuring 1,500 pixels per inch (PPI), its high pixel density adds a new level of detail and clarity to virtual worlds. Additionally, using advanced COA technology and a high-efficiency Mini LED backlight, it reduces screen color shift, enhances visual comfort, and optimizes power consumption. Compared to conventional Mini LED backlights, the display increases luminous efficiency by 40%, improving both the viewing experience and battery life for ultra-high PPI VR devices. With next-gen visual fidelity, comfort, and efficiency, it delivers a smooth, high-performance solution ideal for extended VR sessions.

The World's Highest Mass-Produced 1,512 PPI VR Headset

TCL CSOT's VR technology showcase was also marked by the world's first mass-produced VR display with highest PPI (1,512 PPI). With an ultra-high 3840×3744 pixel resolution per display, it offers exceptional detail and clarity to VR applications. Coupled with a 200-nit brightness and 96% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, it creates vivid colors, rich contrasts, and lifelike light and shadow effects, making virtual environments more immersive than ever before.

Beyond its outstanding resolution and color, the display's 120° field of view (FOV) significantly elevates peripheral vision fidelity, enabling users to explore digital landscapes in remarkable clarity. This technology also improves detail and depth perception for complex design work, and a new level of virtual world realism for gamers.

TCL CSOT has been working closely with the industry to bring high-quality innovations to consumers. Having been adopted by Varjo, the display has been integrated into the Varjo XR-4 VR headset with the world's highest pixel density that enables unparalleled clarity.

"VR is transforming how we learn, work, and interact," said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. "As more people immerse themselves in the world of virtual reality, TCL CSOT is providing cutting-edge visual technologies that place them at the center of this emerging trend. Our innovations are making VR experiences more accessible, comfortable, and visually stunning, bringing us closer to a future where virtual reality solutions are as ubiquitous as the screens we use today."

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies serve applications across TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With multiple R&D facilities and 11 production lines in operation, TCL CSOT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge display solutions and fostering a dynamic, sustainable display solutions ecosystem. As a part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership through to 2032, TCL CSOT will provide a range of display solutions to enhance the Olympic experience.

