TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

"Despite the global mega trend to turn away from single use plastics, use of disposable masks has tremendously increased due to the current coronavirus pandemic. It is resulting in the increase of single use plastic waste," said Nobuyoshi Yamasaki, CEO of TBM. "We believe that instead of disposable masks, more reusable, environment-friendly masks will become the standard in the market. As summer begins, we added a cool feeling function to our Bio Face masks for premium comfort."

[1] Based on Bioworks research.

■ Order / Contact Information

For Purchase, please contact via contact form. https://tb-m.com/en/contact/

If interested, please contact Tomoya Nakamura (contact@tb-m.com) at TBM.

About TBM Co., Ltd.

TBM is a company based in Japan specializing in developing, manufacturing and distributing LIMEX®, an innovative new material mainly made from limestone and inorganic materials.

https://tb-m.com/en/limex/

About Bioworks Corporation

Bioworks is a subsidiary of TBM, based in Japan. Bioworks specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing Plax®, a 100% biomass-based bioplastic.

https://bioworks.co.jp/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193580/Bio_Face_Cool.jpg

SOURCE TBM