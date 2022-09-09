Tbay successfully held the first mid-term seminar about global gift card vendors invitation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the first mid-term seminar for global gift card vendors was successfully held. As one of the organizers, Tbay, the world's leading gift card trading platform, delivered a public speech on "how to create a safe and fair gift card trading environment" and released the latest investment criteria.

Alex Lin, CEO of Tbay, said that transaction disputes caused by the uneven qualifications of different platform vendors are prevalent. As the object of direct transactions with users, how vendors ensure transaction security has always been one of the focus issues that concerns both the platform and users. In response, Tbay has now comprehensively raised the threshold for investment.

Firstly, a gift card vendor must have been operational for over 3 years, with good credit scores and no criminal records. When applying for admission, the company must pay a deposit of $30,000 and provide relevant qualification certificates. The company employ 50 personnel and have a registered capital of over $100,000 with an annual revenue of over $1,000,000. Tbay will verify information authenticity. Once the qualification information is found to be false, the company will be included in the list of untrustworthy customers.

Secondly, the vendors must sign an exclusive cooperation agreement with Tbay. Trading on other platforms is prohibited, and in the event of a breach, the violator will be subject to severe penalties from Tbay, such as permanent account bans or fines ranging from $10,000-$20,000.

Thirdly, the vendors should have a fixed office space and ensure that the space is equipped with 360° surveillance for monitoring of work operations. Tbay will arrange a on-site visit of new office space, and will conduct regular visits and inspections thereafter.

Based on the above criteria, Tbay gift card vendors investment activity will be launched soon, so stay tuned!

Alex said the investment standards have received high attention from industry and users. Today, with the booming development of the gift card industry, Tbay has always been committed to the safe and fair trading and created a strict standard investment qualification and trading environment. On the second anniversary, it has won the trust of 200,000 users and has quickly become a new benchmark in the global gift card industry, supporting over 30 gift card transactions with direct payment by Naira, consistently providing users with safe and efficient services.

