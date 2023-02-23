TB Alliance Announces David Norton as Board Chair

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TB Alliance Board of Directors has elected David Norton as Chairperson of the Board. In this role, David will provide leadership to a diverse Board committed to advancing the vision of TB Alliance.

"David Norton has contributed greatly to TB Alliance's mission over his years of service as a Director," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, President and CEO of TB Alliance. "As he assumes this appointment to Board Chair, we look forward to benefitting from his deep commitment to our shared vision of a TB-free world. His extensive governance and leadership experience will be a huge asset in fulfilling the mission of the TB Alliance."

David Norton first joined TB Alliance's Board of Directors in 2013, bringing decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, with particular distinction for charting the growth of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals group. He joined TB Alliance's Board for the second time in 2021, having completed two terms of service from 2013-2019. In his time as a Director, he has shaped and advised TB Alliance's direction and contributed directly to its success.

Mr. Norton has previously served on the Board of numerous non-profit organizations and continues to serve on the Board of a number of for-profit organizations in the pharmaceutical sector, giving him a unique set of experiences and perspectives, a robust and well-rounded network, and a strong commitment to good governance—critical assets to position TB Alliance for continued success.

"The time I've spent as a member of TB Alliance's Board has been extremely exciting and rewarding," said Norton. "During that time, TB Alliance succeeded in developing and introducing a new, short, and highly effective therapy for drug-resistant TB, among other great accomplishments. I'm eager to continue to help the organization shape and achieve its strategic goals."

Mr. Norton replaces Dr. Bruce Carter, who has concluded his fourth term of service as Chair of the TB Alliance Board of Directors. An interview with Dr. Carter reflecting on his experiences in leadership at TB Alliance is featured on TB Alliance's website.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude for the countless contributions of Dr. Bruce Carter. Over 17 years of service on the Board, he stewarded most of our organization's strategies and activities and positioned TB Alliance as a leader in the global fight to end TB," added Dr. Spigelman.

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (United Kingdom), Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Disease Eradication Fund (Korea), Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Korea International Cooperation Agency, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, please visit: www.tballiance.org.

