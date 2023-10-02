TATAA Biocenter appoints Johanna Nilsson as new Head of Marketing to strengthen scientific communication and client engagement

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TATAA Biocenter (the "Company" or "TATAA"), a leading global CRO for high-quality molecular analysis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johanna Nilsson as Head of Marketing. She will in her new role facilitate streamlined communication between TATAA's cutting-edge molecular analysis lab and members of the global drug development community seeking a partner for specialized regulated and non-regulated services.

"By appointing Johanna Nilsson as Head of Marketing, we gain a key member of the management team with a unique set of experiences from a wide range of positions in the biotech industry. Johanna will be valuable in the journey ahead as TATAA strengthens its position as a leading service provider in the regulated segment of therapeutic research and development", said TATAA CEO, Mathias Hallin.

Johanna Nilsson brings seven years of comprehensive marketing experience, ranging from strategic planning to implementation. Most recently, she served at Kromnigon, a biotech company located at the heart of the BioVentureHub within the AstraZeneca R&D complex.

"It's an honor to join TATAA as Head of Marketing. TATAA is a company at the forefront of accelerating new modality drugs to market. Disorders that were incurable a decade ago, when I was pursuing my Ph.D., are now included in natal screening programs due to the availability of drugs. Being part of such transformative work is incredibly fulfilling", said Johanna Nilsson.

Johanna holds a Ph.D. focused on rare monogenetic metabolic muscle disorders from the University of Gothenburg, during which she contributed to high-impact publications in prestigious journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine and Annals of Neurology.

