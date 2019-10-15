Tata Consultancy Services Wins OneLogin's System Integrator Of The Year Award At Connect19 London

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announces Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the prestigious System Integrator of the Year award at its annual London user conference, Connect19 London.

The award recognises TCS's commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth, by championing OneLogin products and offering solutions for single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and user provisioning, among others.

"In today's ever-evolving threat landscape, the increased use of unsecured connections, unmanaged devices and questionable password practices is creating many challenges for enterprises," comments Matt Hurley, vice president of channel and strategic alliances, OneLogin. "TCS is supporting OneLogin's drive to help organisations achieve their security goals through easy and effective unified access management. We're delighted to be awarding TCS for their work and look forward to working closely with them to further grow OneLogin's presence in the UK market."

Indranil Mukherjee, Head of Cyber Security Practice at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said; "This award further cements our relationship with OneLogin, and we're delighted to be part of the company's rapid growth. Working with OneLogin helps us to offer customers a trusted and reliable solution from one of the leading security companies in the industry."

OneLogin is the industry's leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. Its UAM platform makes it easier for users to access the apps and data they need, anytime, everywhere. It centralises access across an organisation and meets the rapidly changing needs of a hybrid enterprise.

Over the past year, OneLogin has made a significant investment in its channel programme: OneLogin Accelerate. The company saw immediate lift at launch and quickly scaled in North America. Soon after, OneLogin began to bring on international markets in Asia Pacific and EMEA with distribution augmenting on-the-ground teams. The company will continue to expand on its international distribution, giving it access to more than 50 partners across 20 countries.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organisations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

