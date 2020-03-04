tasjeel and Hubpreneur Announce Partnership

UAE Domain Registrar and Web Host tasjeel Announced as the Official Digital Partner of Hubpreneur – The Hub for Entrepreneurship

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the announcement of a new partnership between tasjeel and Hubpreneur. tasjeel will serve as Hubpreneur's official digital partner throughout 2020, offering discounts on a range of digital tools and services for the start-up community. tasjeel CEO Wahid Aziz will feature as a guest speaker at a series of Hubpreneur events, sharing his expertise in areas such as online branding, web development and social media marketing.

Of the new partnership, Aziz said: "My team and I have spent much of 2019 positioning tasjeel as the go-to company for start-ups in the UAE. We already cover the basics – including domain registrations and web hosting – but 2020 will see us introduce a far wider range of services. With web design, SEO, PCC management and listing services all coming soon, this felt like the moment to build partnerships with the start-up communities that can benefit most from what we offer."

Fariba Zoulfaghari, founder of Hubpreneur, is equally enthusiastic about the new partnership:

"We are super excited to announce our strategic alliance with tasjeel, it will open the door for Hubpreneur members to launch or upgrade their online presence by gaining access to a huge range of online services, provided by a local start-up that understands their needs; high-value at low-cost. After launching Hubpreneur in August 2019 with the intention to demystify the myths of entrepreneurship and focus on cultivating collaboration, all our activities focus on creating through collaboration. This partnership continues to reinforce our key message; starting or scaling is easier with collaborations that are aligned to your core values."

About tasjeel: tasjeel is a leading .aeDA-accredited domain registrar and web hosting company, with a special focus on serving UAE start-ups, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Since its launch in 2009, tasjeel has become one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the UAE. A relentless focus on customer service has seen the company achieve an 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot.com, and tasjeel is now recognised as a primary disruptor in the marketplace. Learn more: tasjeel.ae

About Hubpreneur: Hubpreneur connects like-minded entrepreneurs, freelancers and business owners across the Middle East through a mobile application available on Google PlayStore and iOS Store. Hubpreneur organises a variety of events, seminars and workshops to bridge the gap between the digital world and physical need for entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate. The focus continues to remain on cultivating entrepreneurship at the early stage of starting out or scaling up through sharing know-how from diverse range of speakers and trainers. Regular updates and event details are available through the Hubpreneur website and app. Learn more: hubpreneur.com

SOURCE tasjeel.ae