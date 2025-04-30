Tariff Turbulence: ABI Research Unpacks the High-Stakes Impact of Trump's Trade War on Tech

New whitepaper explores the unpredictable tariff environment, revealing risks, ripple effects, and emerging opportunities across the global technology ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping and ever-changing tariff announcements have introduced significant uncertainty into global supply chains and the tech industry at large. To help organizations navigate this evolving landscape, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has released a timely whitepaper, Navigating Tariff Turbulence in the Technology Sector, offering critical insights into how these developments are reshaping the global tech industry and how companies can chart a way forward.

The report examines dramatic shifts in cost structures, supply chain strategies, and procurement models, driven by tariff hikes of up to 145% on certain imports. It outlines the consequences across sectors including IoT, automotive, telecom, and manufacturing—while identifying where innovation and resilience are taking root.

"Tariffs are no longer just a trade policy—they're reshaping global technology strategies in real time," said Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research. "This whitepaper delivers timely insights into how tech firms are responding, or should be responding, to cost pressures, supply chain shocks, and the accelerated push toward software-defined and domestic solutions."

Through 21 focused articles, ABI Research Analysts spotlight:

The hidden winners in supply chain software and domestic sourcing.

How skyrocketing hardware costs are slowing private cellular and IoT adoption.

Why cloud-native and virtualized infrastructure is becoming critical.

The geopolitical chess game transforming global automotive production.

The push for sovereign payment networks in response to tariff-driven financial uncertainty.

How tariffs are accelerating automation and reshoring in U.S. manufacturing.

The role of telco software and service models in reducing tariff exposure.

Strategic pivots among networking equipment vendors amid U.S.- China decoupling.

decoupling. Tariff-induced slowdown in 5G and RAN upgrades—and how virtualization may offer a lifeline.

How U.S. cybersecurity and network providers must reframe global engagement strategies.

The bifurcation of the global automotive market into China -accessible vs. restricted regions.

-accessible vs. restricted regions. Tactical opportunities for SaaS and "as-a-Service" vendors to support leaner enterprise operations.

Amid uncertainty, one point is clear: navigating the tariff storm requires agility, insight, and smart reinvention. This whitepaper arms industry leaders with the intelligence they need to adapt, mitigate risks, and seize new openings.

Download the full white paper: Navigating Tariff Turbulence in the Technology Sector.

