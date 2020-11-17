Targovax to present at Bryan Garnier & Co Virtual European Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of the management team will present the company at Bryan Garnier & Co Virtual European Healthcare Conference today, Tuesday 17 November.

The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com after the event.

About the event

The annual European Healthcare Conference is one of the top events organized by Bryan, Garnier & Co. By invitation only, it brings together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

