Targovax to present at Bryan Garnier & Co Virtual European Healthcare Conference
17 Nov, 2020, 06:27 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of the management team will present the company at Bryan Garnier & Co Virtual European Healthcare Conference today, Tuesday 17 November.
The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com after the event.
About the event
The annual European Healthcare Conference is one of the top events organized by Bryan, Garnier & Co. By invitation only, it brings together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777
