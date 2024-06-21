Targeted Protein Degradation Market PROTAC Segment is Expected to Highest Growth Rate During 2024-2031 | Revealed by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Targeted Protein Degradation Market"- Distribution by Type of Degrader (SERD, PROTAC and Molecular Glue), Target Indication (Breast Cancer and Multiple Myeloma), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2024-2031 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

The Targeted Protein Degradation Market is estimated to reach over USD 2.65 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) seeks to completely remove specific proteins from the cell, rather than merely inhibiting their activity. This approach can potentially provide more effective and sustained treatment outcomes for various diseases by thoroughly eliminating disease-causing proteins. By leveraging the cell's natural degradation pathways, TPD can address issues that traditional therapies cannot, such as drug resistance and incomplete inhibition. Consequently, this innovative strategy holds significant promise for advancing the treatment of conditions like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and infectious diseases, offering new hope for patients with previously intractable conditions.

List of Prominent Players in the Targeted Protein Degradation Market:

Arvinas

Bristol- Myers Squibb

C4 Therapeutics

Loxo Oncology

Olema Oncology

Radius Health

AstraZeneca

Roche

BeiGene

InnoCare Pharma

Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

Kintor Pharmaceuticals

Medivir

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Ranok Therapeutics

Sanofi

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Therapeutics

Targeted Protein Degradation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 0.42 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 2.65 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 26.3% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Distribution by Type of Degrader, Target Indication Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The promising potential of TPD to transform disease treatment is attracting significant interest and investment from venture capitalists and pharmaceutical companies. Positive outcomes from ongoing research and clinical trials are boosting confidence in TPD therapies, accelerating their development. Additionally, partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are fostering innovation and expanding the reach of TPD research and applications. The global increase in diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders is creating a demand for innovative therapies, making TPD a valuable approach.

Challenges:

Developing PROTACs and other TPD molecules is technically complex, requiring precise design to ensure efficacy and selectivity. Potential off-target effects and toxicity are significant concerns, necessitating thorough evaluation in preclinical and clinical trials. Additionally, high research and development costs, along with the need for extensive clinical trials, can be prohibitive for some companies.

Regional Trends:

There's a growing focus on personalized medicine in North America, with an emphasis on developing targeted therapies for specific patient populations. TPD aligns well with this trend, offering the potential for more precise and effective treatments. The region boasts a well-established and well-funded pharmaceutical industry with a strong track record of innovation in drug discovery. These companies have the resources and expertise to invest heavily in TPD research and development, propelling the market forward.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Arvinas, Inc., announced that it has signed a strategic license agreement with Novartis for the global development and commercialization of ARV-766, Arvinas' second-generation PROTAC® androgen receptor (AR) degrader for patients with prostate cancer. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation. An asset purchase agreement for the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program to Novartis is also a part of the transaction.

, Arvinas, Inc., announced that it has signed a strategic license agreement with Novartis for the global development and commercialization of ARV-766, Arvinas' second-generation PROTAC® androgen receptor (AR) degrader for patients with prostate cancer. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation. An asset purchase agreement for the sale of Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program to Novartis is also a part of the transaction. In September 2023 , Bristol Myers Squibb is hosting a Research and Development (R&D) Day in New York to discuss the company's R&D capabilities and strategy and provide information about its strong pipeline that supports sustainable long-term growth. The company's leadership team will also showcase its improved R&D framework and unique research platforms, which are anticipated to provide exceptional productivity that produces top-notch early-stage candidates and noticeably shortens R&D timelines.

Segmentation of Targeted Protein Degradation Market.

By Type of Degrader

SERD

PROTAC

Molecular Glue

By Target Indication

Breast Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Check Our Satisfied Clients Portfolio @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/our-clients

