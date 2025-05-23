Tanmiah Food Company Signs Two MOUs with Leading U.S. Companies During the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum

These partnerships aim to accelerate agri-food innovation, AI integration, and halal product development in support of Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah", "TFC" or the "Company", 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), established in 1962, one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products and restaurants operator, was formally recognized for its transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Griffith Foods and Poulta Inc. during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh yesterday.

These strategic partnerships with U.S. companies reflect Tanmiah's ongoing commitment to collaborating with international partners and bringing global expertise into the Kingdom. They also underscore our focus on unlocking value across our integrated business units through automation, advanced R&D, and innovation with the aim of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for halal products, ingredients, best-in-class practices, and cutting-edge agri-technologies.

The MoU with Griffith Foods outlines plans to develop a dedicated production and R&D facility in Saudi Arabia for 100% halal food ingredients—including sauces, seasonings, and spice blends—tailored to the tastes of Saudi and regional consumers. The project will support local manufacturing and help position the Kingdom as a regional hub for halal ingredient production. As the halal industry increasingly emphasizes ethical sourcing, sustainability, and innovation, Tanmiah stands at the forefront of this transformation.

By combining Tanmiah's strong market presence with Griffith Foods' global ingredients expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver healthy, locally developed, and globally competitive solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations in both domestic and export markets.

The MoU with Poulta Inc., a U.S.-based agricultural technology company, to accelerate the digital transformation of Tanmiah's poultry production chain lays the foundation for automating Tanmiah's farms and facilities using advanced technologies ranging from the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and generative AI. The partnership will include the establishment of a joint venture to provide digital transformation services to the broader regional livestock businesses, as well as an R&D center in Saudi Arabia dedicated to agri-tech innovation.

Through this collaboration, Tanmiah aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and promote smart resource management while adopting higher standards of animal welfare, better delivery of healthy halal food through data-driven decision-making and integrated automation across its business segments.

Commenting on the recognition, His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah Food Company, stated:

"These strategic partnerships reflect our long-term vision to place Saudi Arabia at the heart of global halal food innovation. By joining forces with trusted international partners, we are creating a future where sustainable, healthy, halal food production, advanced technology, and local expertise collaborate to serve the region."

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, added:

"At Tanmiah, we see innovation and sustainability as inseparable. Through these agreements, we are accelerating our journey toward intelligent, data-driven operations that not only improve efficiency and animal welfare but also strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, healthy, halal food in line with the evolving consumer expectations."

These milestone agreements underscore Tanmiah's unwavering commitment to aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering innovation, enhancing local capabilities, and promoting global partnerships that drive economic diversification. As Tanmiah continues to scale its impact, the company remains dedicated to shaping the future of food—where technology, sustainability, and halal excellence converge to meet the needs of a growing global population.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 March 2025, Tanmiah operates 150 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694964/Tanmiah_MOU_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694983/Tanmiah_MOU_2.jpg