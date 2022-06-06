Tangential Flow Filtration Market To Hit $3,667.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the revenue of the tangential flow filtration market was $1,237.6 million, which is likely to progress at a 12.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 and reach $3,667.2 million. The evolution in the biopharmaceutical sector, chiefly the progress of biologics manufacturing and biosimilars development; augmenting investment in R&D, and the advantages tangential flow filtration offers compared to other processes are responsible for the growth of the market.

The usage of this technology received a boost during the epidemic as this technology is widely utilized in the manufacturing of vaccines. Furthermore, corporations have been increasing their production volumes to cater to the rising vaccine demand during the pandemic, which brought about the snowballing requirement for this technology. For instance, in the beginning of this year, Ardena announced strategies to increase its production of vaccines for COVID-19, using added tangential flow filtration and chromatography.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tangential-flow-filtration-market/report-sample

Membrane filters have the largest tangential flow filtration market share, of approximately 40%, because of their extensive use in the manufacturing of biologics and in laboratories. Further, of all membrane filters, polyethersulfone variants had a more than 50% share of the revenue in 2021. This is ascribed to the wider use of polyethersulfone membrane filters for the production of vaccines and separation of proteins.

Though, the requirement for single-use systems will grow at a compound annual growth rate in excess of 13%, as these variants help decrease water usage by over 70% and reduce labor costs by 50%. Furthermore, they are up to 40% more efficient and 30% more cost-effective than reusable systems.

Regional Analysis of Tangential Flow Filtration Market

North America had an over 35% value share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021, because of the increase in the acceptance of cutting-edge know-how by biomanufacturing businesses, existence of key biomanufacturing factories, and increase in new medicine development projects.

had an over 35% value share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021, because of the increase in the acceptance of cutting-edge know-how by biomanufacturing businesses, existence of key biomanufacturing factories, and increase in new medicine development projects. The market share of the U.S. was the larger in the continent in the past. Furthermore, Canada is likely to witness momentous growth, in excess of 13.5%, in the years to come.

is likely to witness momentous growth, in excess of 13.5%, in the years to come. The tangential flow filtration market of APAC is projected to grow the fastest, at a 13.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the emergence of the region as a pharmaceutical center, with corporations expanding their bioprocessing footprint in regional nations.

Browse detailed report on Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Growth and Development Forecast To 2030

Biotechnology businesses have been investing in R&D and gaining patents for the same. In the past two decades, worldwide R&D spending in the industry has augmented by over 12%. For example, in May 2019, Repligen Corporation filed a patent for tangential flow depth filtration (TFDF) systems exhibiting reduced fouling features, better filter fluxes and process capacities, and optionally using a tubular depth filter. Similarly, in November 2019, the corporation applied for a patent for tangential flow filtration systems using flexible bags for the collection of permeates.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Single-Use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Filtration Accessories

Membrane Filters

Polyethersulfone



Regenerated cellulose

By Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis and Nanofiltration

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Browse Other Reports Published by P&S

Global Microfiltration Membrane Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Technology Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence