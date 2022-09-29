Tangent90 and BMJ enter strategic partnership

Enabling greater access to their scientific content and driving better engagement with healthcare professionals

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangent90 Ltd , a leading technology company that develops digital solutions to support pharmaceutical companies by enhancing their engagement with healthcare professionals (HCP), has entered a strategic partnership with BMJ.

BMJ is recognised as a global healthcare knowledge provider They have seen a significant increase in demand from clients expecting a global digital approach. This change in client expectation has emphasised the importance of having a long-term digital strategy. BMJ's priority, therefore, was to provide a reliable solution that enabled them to deliver a better customer experience, as well as optimise HCP engagement with their ePrint content.

BMJ and Tangent90 have an established relationship. When demand for digital content increased, they quickly recognised that Tangent90's Trustrack solution would enable them to compliantly distribute their publications across all digital channels, helping their clients drive better HCP engagement and providing tracking and insight.

"BMJ and Tangent90 will work together to facilitate the use of copyright scientific content as a core element of pharma's strategic customer and stakeholder engagement," explained Jan van den Burg, CEO Tangent90. "This partnership will highlight the opportunity to compliantly use BMJ's ePrint content purchased by pharmaceutical companies as part of the omnichannel pharmaceutical marketing approach, including channels such as Veeva Approved Email and Engage," he added.

"We were looking for a provider who could support BMJ in making the transformational changes pharmaceutical customers, HCPs and publishers expect for copyright content and ePrint delivery," explained Nadia Gurney-Randall, International Reprints and Special Sales Manager, BMJ. "We want to deliver a better customer experience and optimise HCP engagement with our content via an approach that stays within the pharma omnichannel customer ecosystem. Tangent90's Trustrack offers a comprehensive solution that not only allows us to protect and respect copyright via secure access to links for purchased content but also enables utilisation insights. We see Trustrack as a key part of our digital strategy moving forward," she concluded.

About BMJ

As a global healthcare knowledge provider, BMJ publishes one of the world's top four most cited general medical journals, The BMJ, and over 65 speciality journals. The organisation also offers digital professional development courses and clinical decision support tools to help health professionals improve the quality of healthcare delivery. Explore more about BMJ: bmj.com/company

About Tangent90 Limited

Tangent90 enables pharma to drive better access and ongoing engagement with healthcare professionals using innovative digital solutions to distribute and support communication of scientific copyright content.

Utilising our extensive knowledge of the life sciences industry and working with a network of partners we trust and who trust us, we offer unique solutions which focus on removing hurdles for effective communication such as copyright and publisher term and condition compliance, regulatory requirements, ease of use and ease of access.

We go beyond expectation – continually enhancing the solution to incorporate new and innovative channels, working with publishers to deliver new content discovery capabilities, and delivering approaches to increase efficiency.

Together we deliver fast, cost-effective, compliant distribution of scientific content that meets the needs of HCPs and enables the pharmaceutical industry to manage efficiencies and drive successful customer engagement.

