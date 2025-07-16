Talos to Acquire Coin Metrics Creating Industry's First Integrated Data and Investment Management Platform for Digital Assets

Coin Metrics' trusted data and analytics to integrate seamlessly with Talos's institutional trading and portfolio management platform

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional trading and portfolio technology for digital assets, today announced that it will acquire Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence. By incorporating Coin Metrics' extensive crypto market data, blockchain analytics and benchmark indexes with Talos's platform – a unified order and execution management (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) – the combination will create the industry's first integrated data and investment management platform. This acquisition aligns with Talos's strategy of building the most comprehensive, one-stop solution for all institutional trading workflows in digital assets.

"We're thrilled to welcome Coin Metrics to Talos," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "By bringing our platforms together, we're creating a fully integrated, one-stop solution that benefits the clients of both firms. Institutions increasingly look to us to support the entire digital asset investment lifecycle, from trading and portfolio management to market data, on-chain analytics, and portfolio construction. Combining our teams and technologies delivers a uniquely powerful platform, making our offering significantly stronger for our clients."

Data is a crucial component within trading and portfolio management workflows, particularly for the largest institutional clients both companies serve. The firms' complementary services will create synergies for their collective clients, including streamlined access to advanced portfolio analytics, sophisticated risk monitoring, premium indexes and industry-leading execution capabilities.

"Joining forces with Talos represents an exciting next chapter for Coin Metrics," said Tim Rice, CEO and Co-Founder of Coin Metrics. "Both companies believe in a future where digital assets are pervasive, requiring robust infrastructure to support trading, investment, and risk management at scale. Our combined expertise will deliver the industry's most powerful integrated platform for institutions to operate in the digital asset economy."

Coin Metrics, headquartered in Boston, is poised to benefit from Talos's established global reach with offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore serving clients across 32 countries. Both firms are known and trusted by many of the largest global financial institutions in the world.

This transaction will mark the largest acquisition in Talos's history. In recent years, Talos has acquired leading digital asset firms to expand its institutional platform. Talos significantly enhanced its portfolio management system with best-in-class capabilities from the acquisition of Cloudwall, a risk management technology provider, Skolem, an infrastructure platform for institutional DeFi trading, and D3X Systems, a portfolio construction platform for systematic investment in digital assets.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading and portfolio systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more – through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com .

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io .