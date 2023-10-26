TalenTeam: Top-Rated SAP SuccessFactors Partner and Winner of the 2023 Customer Project Success Award

Excellence in HR Technology Implementation: TalenTeam's Triumph and the Importance of Partner Selection

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalenTeam's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction in SAP SuccessFactors implementation has been celebrated with the prestigious Customer Project Success Award, by Raven Intelligence, at SAP SuccessConnect 2023. TalenTeam has also been featured as the top-rated SAP SuccessFactors partner in Raven's latest ' Guide to Top SAP SuccessFactors Implementation Partners ' report.

About Raven Intelligence

Raven Intelligence is a free, online community to help Enterprise Software customers independently find their perfect consulting partner. Their platform provides transparent insights into software implementation processes through hundreds of verified customer reviews about projects with chosen implementation partners. Raven's mission is rooted in delivering transparency and genuine insights, supported by a vast database of 2,300+ verified reviews from customers worldwide. Their community-driven model ensures objectivity and credibility, making it a dependable resource for businesses seeking the right consulting partner for their implementation projects.

Why Choosing the Right Implementation Partner Matters

The review platform delves deep into consulting partners, examining not only their firmographic details but also real-life experiences. Some partners appear impressive initially but fall short in delivering customer satisfaction, while others, despite having limited marketing budgets, consistently excel in project delivery. Conducting thorough research and gaining insight into the real customer experience helps businesses make informed decisions, saving both time and money in the long run. Unlike relying solely on software vendors' recommendations, Raven's reviews provide authentic, unbiased insights into the success of a consulting partner.

TalenTeam's Triumph

TalenTeam's success story emerges from the pages of Raven Intelligence's comprehensive database. Amidst hundreds of reviews for SAP SuccessFactors, TalenTeam stands out, showcasing a consistently high level of customer satisfaction. With the most extensive number of reviews and highest ratings, they secure their position as the leading SAP SuccessFactors partner.

Customers are being asked to rate their implementation partner on a variety of measures, and in this regard, TalenTeam stands out as a clear leader. They have 5 stars out of 5, excelling in system expertise, the implementation process, responsiveness, consultant quality, and flexibility - consistently going above and beyond in these areas, overperforming other implementation partners.

TalenTeam also boasts an impressive Average Partner Satisfaction Score of 9.6 out of 10, a testament to their delivery that consistently exceeds expectations. Client testimonials highlight TalenTeam's professionalism, knowledge, and proactive problem-solving approach, making them the go-to partner for HR transformation projects.

'At TalenTeam, customer satisfaction is top priority. We continually strive to create value for our clients by building lasting relationships, while dealing with inevitable challenges and we do so with grace and professionalism' - Sandeep Nahata, Managing Director at TalenTeam.

Celebrating Success and Guiding the Path Forward

TalenTeam's Customer Project Success Award by Raven is a testament to dedication, expertise, and client-focused approach. This accolade not only signifies outstanding performance but also emphasizes the importance of diligent partner selection in ensuring project success. As businesses navigate the intricate process of choosing the right consulting partner, Raven Intelligence continues to guide them, fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and success. In the competitive landscape of HR technology, TalenTeam wishes for their achievement to serve as an inspiration.

