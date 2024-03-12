Takeda's 'In Their Shoes' Program Sheds Light on IBD Challenges in South Africa

Takeda's 'In Their Shoes' program sheds light on the daily challenges faced by individuals with IBD in South Africa, promoting empathy and awareness

JOHANNESBURG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda, the patient-focused biopharmaceutical firm, introduced its worldwide 'In Their Shoes' initiative to Johannesburg, South Africa. This effort, aimed at increasing awareness about the challenging symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), involved an immersive two-day simulation that provided profound insights into the impact of the disease on patients' daily lives.

It is estimated that more than 10 million people worldwide live with IBD.[1] Whether Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis, IBD rates are increasing in South Africa.[2] Inflammatory Bowel Disease, a lifelong condition characterized by chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, inflicts extensive damage, leading to debilitating effects on both patients and society. Common IBD symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fatigue, while its cause involves a weakened immune system reacting to environmental triggers and genetic factors.[3] The unpredictability of symptoms makes managing the disease difficult and increases the burden of the condition.

The 'In Their Shoes' initiative offers participants a profound understanding of IBD throughout the simulation. Using a mobile app and an 'IBD kit,' participants engaged in common struggles, gaining insights into the disease's physical and emotional challenges. Through role-play and interactions with actors, they gained valuable perspective on how IBD affects both professional and personal life. Although the simulation couldn't fully replicate the experience, it fostered empathy for individuals living with IBD. The initiative falls in line with Takeda's people-first focus, that not only encompasses patients, but caregivers, medical professionals, employees, and the wider communities in which they operate.

Of the esteemed participants was Philippa Jane Hime, Infusion Practice and IBD Nurse, who commented on her experience in the simulation saying, "The most unexpected realization about the challenges of IBD patients was the amount of planning that goes into their day, especially when they don't feel well. For me, the invitation to dinner as part of the role-play portion, was the only non-medical situation, and the most uncomfortable one. You wouldn't normally imagine social events being so difficult until you are put in their shoes. I tend to spend a reasonable amount of time with my patients as a healthcare professional. This experience reiterated the importance of seeing the patient holistically and focusing on how the disease affects every aspect of their lives. I think that HCPs are mostly focused on the medical facets of their patients that they don't always consider how it influences their lives on other levels. It is hugely beneficial to understand how patients are living with their disease or condition, and this experience was definitely able to deliver that."

Ursula Myles, Country Manager for South Africa, at Takeda, said, "At Takeda, our commitment to addressing life-limiting gastrointestinal diseases is unwavering. Alongside our continuous work on innovative treatments within our gastroenterology portfolio, we recognize the significant impact programs like 'In Their Shoes' can have on improving patients' lives. We take pride in cultivating advocates, both within our organization and externally, who genuinely empathize with the disease, exemplifying Takeda's dedication to a patient-first approach."

The 'In Their Shoes' initiative was first launched in the U.S. with a two-day simulation during which dozens of Takeda employees learned about the condition in the most effective and profound way: by "living with it." Following the success of the launch at our U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Takeda extended the reach of "In Their Shoes" by organizing more simulations across the world, with the aim of spreading awareness and knowledge of IBD's negative effects on its sufferers' daily lives.

