TAKAMOL HOLDING SECURES PRESTIGIOUS WIN AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Takamol Holding Wins Prestigious 'Most Innovative Workforce Solutions Provider – KSA' Award at Global Brand Awards 2024.

The Global Brand Awards, presented by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the UK, honour exceptional achievements across various industries. Takamol Holding distinguished itself with its outstanding contributions to the workforce solutions sector, earning well-deserved recognition for its innovation and impact.

Commenting on Takamol Holding winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine, said "We are delighted to recognize Takamol Holding as the Most Innovative Workforce Solutions Provider, KSA, 2024. Their commitment to transforming the labour market through innovation and technology is truly commendable. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved achievement."

ABOUT TAKAMOL HOLDING

Takamol is a human-centered Saudi organization dedicated to empowering individuals through innovative socio-economic solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. By addressing real-world challenges, Takamol develops sustainable solutions across the labor, mobility, and training sectors. Renowned for pioneering workforce solutions, it fosters an inclusive and empowered society by enhancing quality of life and driving economic growth. Takamol's commitment to meaningful change and sustainable progress positions it as a leader in socio-economic transformation and a trusted partner in both the public and private sectors.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is the largest Brands Magazine in the world leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 7 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the world's leading online magazines. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, including 35k+ Facebook likes, 17k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The awards highlight key players who strive for excellence, offering a platform to acknowledge their efforts and accomplishments. The next awards ceremony will take place in June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

