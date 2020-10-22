TAJBank Selects Newgen to Automate Customer-Facing Processes

TAJBank is looking to leverage Newgen's product training and its platform's low code capability to design, develop, and deploy the workflows themselves through an in-house center of excellence. Furthermore, the bank has chosen a three-in-one system with solutions for intelligent process automation (BPM), contextual content services (ECM), and multi-channel capture.

"Though TAJBank is relatively new in the Nigerian banking space, we want to be at the forefront of technology and modernize banking in the country. With Newgen's digital automation platform and industry-specific applications, we can achieve our strategic vision and provide contemporary experience to our customers," said Saheed Ekeolere, Divisional Head Operations, TAJBank.

"We are excited to embark on this journey and translate our business expertise into responsive applications. We are glad to partner with Newgen and look forward to working with them," he further added.

"Manual processes are becoming a thing of the past. With increasing competition and ever-evolving customer expectations, banks need to automate their processes with speed and agility. We are delighted to support TAJBank's digital transformation initiatives and look forward to helping them achieve their desired business outcomes," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

TAJBank is Nigeria's 2nd Non-Interest Financial Institution.

The Bank received its license from the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 12th, 2019. The Bank offers an exciting array of products and services that span Private Banking, Retail Banking, Business Banking, Development Finance and the Public Sector.

TAJBank has its head office in Abuja and branches at the National Assembly, Kano and Sokoto State with major plans to expand across the country.

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

Visit www.newgensoft.com

