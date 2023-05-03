TAE Power Solutions, a power management spin-off company from fusion energy leader TAE Technologies, expands UK operations with battery testing facility for E-mobility and energy storage applications

The new site is based at the Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation (BCIMO) on the grounds of the former Dudley railway station. It will enable TAE Power Solutions to operate a groundbreaking new battery prototype-and-test facility, on its path to manufacturing modular battery packs for all forms of e-mobility including cars, trucks, buses, and rail.

TAE Power Solutions is delivering a first-of-its-kind technology to fundamentally improve the efficiency, reliability, longevity, and cost-effectiveness of electric-powered products across e-mobility, battery energy storage systems, fast-charging, and second life applications.

The company's proprietary ACi technology platform is derived from fusion research and integrates low-cost converters and control systems. The platform enables intelligent control of the battery system at the module level, in order to deliver precision control and unlock the full potential of the battery – a foundational step toward mass adoption of electric vehicles and deployment of intermittent renewable energy as dispatchable power.

"The most important – and expensive – part of an EV is the battery," said Kedar Munipella, CEO of TAE Power Solutions. "The battery testing begun by TAE Power Solutions at the BCIMO facility is focused on boosting performance and delivering electric powertrains that are more efficient, reliable, elegant, and sustainable."

Leasing the new site from BCIMO, a not-for-profit company behind the new state-of-the-art research and development facility, TAE Power Solutions' new workshop facility provides an essential capability for building and testing the company's revolutionary new technology in order to prove out the system's capabilities.

Richard Moore, General Manager for E-Mobility at TAE Power Solutions, said:

"We're delighted to be expanding our operations further in the UK, and excited to be onsite at BCIMO's world-class research centre, surrounded by like-minded entrepreneurial businesses. This is a critical next step of our UK operations because it provides physical validation of our new intellectual property. It will also bring significant engineering and manufacturing opportunities to the area and will be instrumental to our goal of bringing innovative power management solutions to market beginning in 2024."

BCIMO's Chief Executive Officer, Neil Fulton said:

"At BCIMO we are at the outset of a journey to lead in areas of transport innovation and so we're thrilled that TAE Power Solutions has chosen our unique national research facility to bring its innovative energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, and grid efficiency technologies to market. They will be in good company here in Dudley, surrounded by other forward-thinking, innovative businesses."

TAE Power Solutions is currently developing partnerships for rapid commercialisation in the e-mobility market to extend range, efficiency, performance, and faster charging of electric vehicles, as well as for deployment of stationary energy storage in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale electrical grid applications.

Opened only six months ago, BCIMO has created a new transport innovation hub and is host to many leading businesses in its world-class £32m multi-purpose centre. It is located in the heart of the Black Country - an area in the West Midlands that became one of the most industrialised parts of the UK. TAE Power Solutions chose the location for its substantial power infrastructure, exceptional return-to-grid capability, and its central location near the company's existing UK headquarters.

Last week, accompanied by dignitaries from the Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, His Royal Highness, the Duke of Gloucester, toured the site , meeting with the TAE Power Solutions team.

TAE Power Solutions launched in January whilst making two strategic UK company acquisitions to fortify its entry into new markets: Sprint Power , one of the largest transport electrification specialists in Europe, focusing on electrical systems integration and high voltage driveline, and Eltrium , a design and manufacturing company specializing in the production of energy storage systems, power distribution, and electronic assemblies. Through these acquisitions, TAE Power Solutions gained an early foothold in existing projects, including APC18 CELERITAS , a program for advanced battery systems with BMW and other project partners.

The mission of TAE Power Solutions is to enable a world in which the world's best power management systems run on the company's proprietary technologies to enable a cleaner electric future.

About TAE Power Solutions

TAE Power Solutions (pronounced T-A-E) is a proprietary technology platform that is accelerating the transition to an electrified world with a first-of-its-kind energy storage and power delivery system. This technology unlocks a complete clean energy ecosystem, including more affordable and efficient storage; ultrafast charging capabilities; electric vehicle powertrains; peak shaving; buffering; and second life of batteries.

TAE Power Solutions is now adapting the same technology invented to power TAE Technologies' leading fusion energy program for business-to-business solutions for your car, home, or business.

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest environmental profile. The company's pioneering work represents the fastest, most practical, and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid. With over 1,800 patents filed globally and over 1,100 granted, $1.2 billion in private capital raised, five generations of National Laboratory-scale devices built and two more in development, and an experienced team of over 500 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for thousands of years.

The company's revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of commercial innovations in large adjacent markets such as power management, energy storage, electric mobility, fast charging, life sciences, and more. TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future.

About BCIMO ( https://bcimo.co.uk/)

The Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation (BCIMO) is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee and the driving force behind a new state-of-the-art research and development facility based in Dudley in the West Midlands. This £32m multi-purpose centre, situated at the heart of the Black Country, offers a host of unique facilities including a Rail Development and Test Site, Engineering Laboratories, Serviced Offices, and an Events Suite.

BCIMO's role is to work with organisations large and small – innovators, academia, policy makers and government departments – to deliver projects that will help shape and accelerate future industries, with four interdependent areas of activity focused on the development of:

Innovative / low-cost technologies for the whole of the rail sector as well as other new and emerging markets.

Manufacturing supply chains, here in the UK, and specifically in the Black Country / wider West Midlands .

/ wider . Skilled workforces to manufacture, implement and operate these technologies, again in the Black Country / wider West Midlands .

/ wider . New and emerging markets, both in the UK and overseas.

