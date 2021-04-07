Tact.ai Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Tact honored for achievements in Sales and CRM

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Tact.ai to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. Tact.ai is one of only five companies selected in the cross-industry Sales and CRM category, and the only company that counts Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce.com as investors.

CRM was supposed to improve how we engage with customers, yet work has fundamentally changed in the post-COVID new normal. While traditional CRM was built for reporting, Tact was designed to transform these siloed systems-of-record into a unified system-of-engagement. Using Edge AI, Tact syncs an organization's CRM with enterprise systems and personal data on devices to deliver a superior all-in-one user experience on any device, at home or on the road. Its AI-powered nudges drive more customer interactions, as insights and actionable notifications help users focus on the highest value activities at the right time. Tact helps iconic, market-leading companies like Novartis, Honeywell and Cisco make customer engagement more human-friendly.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"Over the past 12 months, industries like life sciences, manufacturing and finance have doubled down on new digital technologies, recognizing this new normal as an opportunity to create competitive advantage through better customer engagement," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "It's an honor to be selected to the AI100 as one of only five companies selected in the sales and CRM category, arguably the most important category in enterprise software."

Demand for Tact's human-friendly CRM solutions has increased every quarter in the previous year. Among life sciences, the company helped pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech and others improve HCP engagement and capture more data, including one of the largest pharma companies in the world. Tact.ai has recently added talent across sales, product, marketing and management from companies like IQVIA, Symphony Health, Veeva Systems, ZS Associates and more. It also recently announced a partnership with BASE life science, a specialist in sales and marketing innovation for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Tact.ai

Tact.ai is on a mission to make enterprise software more human-friendly. Tact.ai puts sellers first with human-friendly CRM solutions that are frictionless, omnichannel, and prescriptive. Powered by our patented Edge AI platform, Fortune 500 sales organizations -- including Novartis, Honeywell and Cisco -- use Tact to change sales behavior and digitally transform how sellers work with customers every day to achieve new levels of productivity and collaboration. Founded by Chuck Ganapathi, who has built three generations of CRM products, Tact.ai Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Upfront Ventures, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Comcast Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and the Amazon Alexa Fund.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/493203/Tact_Logo.jpg

