Tachiz Group's Popping Boba Reaches New Heights as Future of Bubble Tea

20% increase in order volumes in Europe highlights major demand for its unique customizable popping pearls

LONDON, PARIS and SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the market for bubble tea continues to grow, Tachiz Group, a leading Taiwan-based popping boba maker, today announced recent growth milestones in Europe, underscoring the widespread global appeal of their product's unique customizability. To take this international momentum to the next level, the brand is expanding business initiatives for European customers and will attend the Fine Food Australia expo on September 11-14.

To rich the taste of yogurt, adding some Popping Boba will be the best choice for you.

Tachiz is offering special promotions for European customers. For more information, please contact: sales.tw@tachiz.com.tw

Customization as a key to success

Tachiz Group's recent success comes from the unique level of customization it offers to its customers and beverage sellers, who have endless possibilities for modification to ensure the satisfaction of consumers. Aspects that can be customized include:

Flavors : Sellers can choose from a variety of tastes or create one tailored to a specific market.

: Sellers can choose from a variety of tastes or create one tailored to a specific market. Skin thickness : The texture and feel of the popping boba can be adjusted for an optimized sensory delight.

: The texture and feel of the popping boba can be adjusted for an optimized sensory delight. Special packaging: Sellers can enhance their brand's visual appeal with bespoke packaging options.

Harnessing booming demand for novel beverage experiences

Recently, popping boba and juice ball demand has surged, with a CAGR of 10.70% from 2022 to 2029, largely driven by the rising popularity of novel bubble tea trends such as popping pearls.

"Tachiz Group has had a lot of success recently harnessing high demand, and our worldwide growth is at impressive average annual rate of 65%," noted Iris Chang, General Manager of Tachiz Group. "We have particularly grown our business among large-scale merchants in European countries such as Germany, Italy, and France, with an approximate 20% increase in order volumes. This momentum has brought successful partnerships with 30 franchisees across Europe and Australia, and we continue to expand and deepen our networks in these regions."

Tachiz at Fine Food Australia

Visitors at the Fine Food Australia expo can witness firsthand the adaptability of Tachiz Group's popping boba. The brand will showcase how it can be tailored to fit any consumer palate, a testament to the company's commitment to delivering bespoke experiences across cultures.

Besides giving consumers the unique experience of customizable bursting pearls, Tachiz Group will demonstrate how it has built its brand upon using the finest natural ingredients. By applying cutting-edge food technologies and implementing rigorous testing processes, the brand ensures that its product quality lives up to its reputation for excellence.

Tachiz will be at Stand HU30 at Fine Food Australia. For more information, please visit: https://finefoodaustralia.com.au/exhibitor-directory/exhibitor/?id=73258649

About Tachiz Group

Established in 2015, Tachiz Enterprise Co., Ltd. leverages state-of-the-art technologies and embraces innovative business philosophies to continuously create highly customizable, delicious popping boba. With high-quality natural ingredients, meticulous testing processes, and certifications such as FSSC 22000 and Halal, it ensures industry-leading products for the refreshment businesses it supplies and the consumers its products nourish.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tachizgroup.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194238/Tachiz_News_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Tachiz Enterprise Co., Ltd.