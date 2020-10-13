Taboola Launches The Taboola Creative Shop, Leveraging a Decade of Data and Expertise to Optimize Advertising Campaigns; Program Already Utilized by 200 of the World's Top Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola today announced the introduction of The Taboola Creative Shop , the first global program to help brands and media agencies execute and optimize advertising campaigns that run on its network. More than 200 brands and their media agencies across retail, CPG, automotive, financial services, and e-commerce categories have chosen the Creative Shop to significantly boost click through rates (CTR), ad viewability, return on ad spend (ROAS), and more.

The Taboola Creative Shop leverages data from hundreds of thousands of successful advertising campaigns that have run on Taboola's massive network of premium publishers, as well as thousands of ongoing A/B tests. It couples this massive dataset with a team of data analysts, content strategists, copywriters, graphic designers and video editors to give brands the strategies and assets needed to drive significantly more results for brand or performance advertising goals.

Since introducing the program in March 2020, more than 200 of the world's largest brands have turned to the Creative Shop to receive immediate benefits, such as:

One of the world's largest consumer packaged goods brands turned to the Creative Shop to optimize the size, length and visual aspects of its video advertising, resulting in a 25% increase in CTR, 15% in video completion rate, and large gains in video viewability rate.

One of the world's fastest growing furniture brands achieved an 8x increase in return on ad spend by using Taboola's data to rework the copy, and visual aspects of its ad creative.

One large haircare brand received a 50% increase in CTR by using Taboola's copywriting expertise to improve a call to action for a recent campaign.

"Testing, leaning and continually improving advertising performance is more important now than ever before," said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola. "The Taboola Creative Shop is unique because it taps more than 13 years of our expertise in connecting brands with consumers to drive awareness, sales, or any metric that matters most to them. We've learned that consumer response to every element of an ad differs significantly over time and across marketing channels. We're dedicated to helping brands increase their results by utilizing our deep expertise and large historical dataset."

"Taboola's team and their Creative Shop have played a pivotal role working with our team to optimize content, images and targeting, which are vital parameters for us to have reached the right users at the right time and introduce them to the benefits of joining our wine club," said Emily Spears, Director of Acquisition Marketing, Firstleaf Wine Club .

"Through the Taboola Creative Shop, we gained great insights and inspiration to produce diverse, well-performing static and motion creatives, fitting the native advertisement world," said Sandra Diezel, Senior Mobile Marketing Manager, InnoGames .

"The recommended titles for donation and fundraising campaigns from the Taboola Creative Shop have been very unique and effective for us. They have been very useful on sites and our creatives are easily getting approved on the platform. We are already applying the A/B testing and many of the best practices they have recommended across our campaigns," said a spokesperson at Ketto .

The Taboola Creative Shop is open to select brands and media agencies working with Taboola. Interested customers can visit https://www.taboola.com/creative-shop for more information.

