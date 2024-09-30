Systems Spray-Cooled receives order from Danieli

30 Sep, 2024, 11:00 GMT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Spray-Cooled received an order from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A., Italy for the design and supply of Spray-Cooled™ equipment for voestalpine Stahl Donawitz's new Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project located in Leoben, Austria.

As part of Danieli's recently awarded contract, the voestalpine Donawitz project involves (2) 65 ton AC EAF's. The EAF's will utilize Spray-Cooling for the upper shells, roof, and DES fume elbow.

3D Model of complete EAF of Spray-Cooled equipment on a Danieli supplied furnace.
Voestalpine's decision to install Spray-Cooled™ equipment was based on the need for the safest and most reliable solution when considering long term maintenance costs.

For product information, go to https://spraycooled.tsg.bz/. For general information, contact The Systems Group at 870-862-1315 (U.S./Canada); email info@tsg.bz web www.tsg.bz.

Contact: Systems Spray-Cooled

885 Seven Oaks BlvdSte 910

Smyrna, TN 37167

+1-615-366-7772

E-mail info@tsg.bz

 

Contact: Kyle Morgan

The Systems Group

+1-870- 882-1500

E-mail: info@tsg.bz

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518313/Furnace_Image.jpg 

