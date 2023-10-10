Syringes and Needles Market is Projected to Reach $47.20 Billion by 2029, An Analysis of Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the syringes and needles market is growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2023-2029. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections has led to a growing need to minimize and uphold safe laboratory protocols. As a result, there is a heightened emphasis on preventing needlestick injuries and the transmission of infections by healthcare professionals, driving the expansion of the market for safe syringes and needles.

Syringes and Needles Market Research Report

Syringes And Needles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 47.20 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 29.85 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 7.93 % Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Product Type, End-user Type, Patient Group, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Geographical Analysis

In Japan, the syringes & needles market is projected to reach $2.46 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. Japan is one of the organized and key revenue contributors to the global needles and syringes market. In the APAC region, it is the second largest revenue contributor, with a share of 18.38% in 2023. In APAC, Japan is considered one of the dominant markets for needles and syringes due to its growing elderly population and the prevalence of chronic disorders. For instance, the country has the highest number of people above 65. In Japan, people are more aware of the availability of various treatment options and medical devices, which has resulted in the early adoption of safe syringes and needles. In addition, the increasing elderly population, willingness to spend on healthcare, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are expected to contribute to the market growth of needles and syringes in Japan. Leading companies organize various awareness initiatives to educate patients and practitioners, convincing them to switch to safe and advanced venous access devices to deliver medication and other fluids.

Recent Developments in the Global Syringes and Needles Market

In 2023, Nipro launched the Silicone Oil-Free D2F Pre-fillable Glass Syringe System. This new drug delivery system is a solution for drug products highly sensitive to silicone oil.

In 2022, BD and Biocorp signed an agreement to integrate digital technology with self-administered therapies via connected drug delivery. The two companies will integrate Biocorp's Injay technology into the BD UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard used with prefillable syringes.

In 2022, Terumo Corporation launched The PLAJEX 0.5mL Luer Lock Silicone oil-free pre-fillable syringe for low-dose applications such as ophthalmic drugs.

