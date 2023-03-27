Synthetic mRNA Market: A Comprehensive Analysis by BrandEssence Market Research

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Synthetic mRNA Market is anticipated to amplify with a CAGR of 9.4% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Synthetic mRNA (messenger RNA) is referred to as an artificially created molecule that is equipped with the ability to carry genetic information from DNA to cells' protein-making machinery. It is designed to mimic the natural mRNA that cells produce to make proteins. Synthetic mRNA is made by chemically synthesizing nucleotides, the building blocks of RNA, in a specific sequence that corresponds to the desired protein. Once the synthetic mRNA is introduced into cells, it can instruct the cells to produce specific proteins that may be useful for various medical purposes, such as in vaccines or gene therapy.

Global Synthetic mRNA Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing adoption of gene therapies, escalating demand for personalized cancer vaccines, and technological advancements in the field are the primary factors augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic and genetic ailments, increasing R&D activities in the field, along with presence of favorable medical reimbursement scenario across various nations are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, increasing cognizance about the benefits of synthetic mRNA, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure across various nations, and surging medical expenditure are adding momentum to the development of the Global Synthetic mRNA Market.

On the contrary, stringent regulatory standards and concerns about the side effects of synthetic mRNA based therapeutics are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Synthetic mRNA Market are Moderna, BioNTech, CureVac, Translate Bio, Arcturus Therapeutics, Ethris, eTheRNA immunotherapies, Gritstone Oncology, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Tiba Biotechnology, CRISPR Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Intellia Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine.

Segmental Outlook

By Type:

In vitro transcribed mRNA (IVT mRNA)

Self-amplifying mRNA (SAM)

Modified mRNA

Long synthetic RNA

Others

By Delivery Method:

Lipid nanoparticles

Electroporation

Microinjection

Gene gun

Others

By Application:

Therapeutics

Oncology



Infectious Diseases



Rare Genetic Diseases



Others

Vaccines

Research

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the top performing in the Global Synthetic mRNA Market?

North America is reckoned to capture a substantial market share over the forecast duration. This is credited to the growing prevalence of both chronic and infectious diseases, presence of prominent biotech and pharma companies, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, along with technological advancements in the field.

How is Europe faring in this industry?

Europe is anticipated to amplify substantially over the stipulated timeframe owing to the growing demand for personalized therapeutics, surging health cognizance among the masses along with rising R&D investments in the field.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading type segment in this marketplace?

Modified mRNA segment is presently leading the industry in terms of volume share. This is due to its high stability, low immunogenicity, and efficient translation into protein.

Which is the fastest growing delivery method segment in this business sphere?

Lipid nanoparticles segment has emerged as one of the most rapidly growing segments in this business sphere. This is attributable to their high efficiency, low toxicity, and scalability.

Which application segment is expected to witness high growth over 2022-2029?

The vaccines segment is slated to amass notable gains over the assessment timeline. This is ascribed to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, growing inclination towards preventive therapeutics, along with increasing health cognizance of the masses.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This business vertical has been garnering massive traction over the estimated timeline of 2022-2029 due to the emergence of numerous expansion propellants.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the synthetic mRNA market, primarily due to the rapid development and successful deployment of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. The global demand for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines increased exponentially, leading to a surge in the production of synthetic mRNA. Additionally, the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines also accelerated the development and adoption of mRNA-based therapeutics for other infectious diseases, cancer, along with certain rare ailments. The coronavirus pandemic also resulted to surged investments and collaborations in the synthetic mRNA market, further boosting its growth potential in the coming years.

There has been an elevating demand for personalized cancer vaccines across the globe. It is worth noting that synthetic mRNA-based cancer vaccines have emerged as a promising approach to treating cancer, as they can be customized to target specific cancer cells, minimizing the risk of side effects. Synthetic mRNA-based cancer vaccines work by introducing the mRNA that encodes tumor antigens into the patient's immune cells, triggering an immune response against the cancer cells. The growing prevalence of cancer and the need for more effective and personalized cancer treatments are driving the demand for synthetic mRNA-based cancer vaccines. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, thereby stimulating the overall dynamics of this marketplace.

Continuous technological advancements in this sector is another growth catalyst for this industry sphere. Significant developments in mRNA manufacturing technologies, including the use of improved chemical modifications, purification methods, and delivery systems has transformed the dynamics of this market. These advancements have led to the production of high-quality, stable, and efficient synthetic mRNA molecules, which have expanded the scope of synthetic mRNA-based therapeutics. Furthermore, the development of large-scale manufacturing capabilities has made synthetic mRNA production more cost-effective and scalable, enabling more widespread adoption of synthetic mRNA-based therapeutics. These factors together are bolstering the progression of this business sphere.

On Special Requirement Synthetic mRNA Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In October 2021, Moderna, a leading biotechnology company in the synthetic mRNA space, announced its acquisition of TCRS Therapeutics, a company focused on developing mRNA-based T cell receptor therapies for cancer.

