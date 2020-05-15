Syntekabio Presents Nonclinical Data of immuno-oncologic agent STB-C017 at the 2020 AACR meeting

Chan Kim, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of CHA Bundang Medical Center and the presenter of the research, stated, "STB-C017 significantly enhanced immuno-oncologic effect compared to epacadostat. It also derived multiple CRs when combined with ICIs." Hong Jae Chon, M.D., Ph.D., the principal investigator, said, "Specifically in renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, anti-PD-1/CTLA-4 combination is becoming standard-of-care, so combining STB-C017 on top of those combination could yield impressive treatment enhancement."

"The result showed significant feasibility of subsequent development for STB-C017. When the STB-C017 reach market, those ICIs would be used more broadly, which would give us the opportunity," said Sunil Youn, M.D., Business Development Director of Syntekabio.

The presentation with key findings is titled "Artificial intelligence with a deep learning technology enables a rational development of a potent immunotherapeutic agent" and includes:

STB-C017 effectively blocked kynurenine secretion from tumor, an immunosuppressor, and showed dose-response relationship in colorectal cancer mice models. STB-C017 treatment showed significant infiltrations of CD8+ T cells into the tumor, and reduction of Treg Cells. STB-C017 dosing regimen optimized as 5 days of administration & 2 days off Combination therapy with anti-PD1/CTLA4 markedly delayed tumor growth and induced multiple CRs.

STB-C017 triple combination induced two-fold increase of CRs compared to epacadostat triple. Recovered mice acquired long-term antineoplastic immunity.

Mice treated with STB-C017 triple combination showed marked survival benefit compared to the others, including epacadostat triple.

Syntekabio plans subsequent STB-C017 development, including GLP toxicology and animal PKPD, targeting IND submission, around 1H 2022. The company will execute further translational research based on firm collaboration with CHA Bundang Hospital and lead the full scope of the development programs.

