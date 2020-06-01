Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and DesignWare IP Selected by Baikal Electronics to Deliver Latest High-Performance Computing SoC

Synopsys Solutions Deliver Multi-gigahertz Performance with Lowest Power and Area for Baikal-M1000 Processor Designs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Baikal-M1000 SoC establishes new levels of performance and energy efficiency with Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and DesignWare IP solutions

Fusion Design Platform's power, performance and area (PPA) optimization enables SoC differentiation in HPC applications

Broad portfolio of silicon-proven DesignWare IP with leading performance, power and area reduces integration risk

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Baikal Electronics, a leading European processor design company, has achieved first silicon success and production volume of its Baikal-M processor-based SoC using the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™ and DesignWare® IP solutions. Baikal leveraged the Fusion Design Platform for a target 28nm process technology to achieve new levels of performance and energy efficiency for the Baikal-M processor architecture which consists of eight 64-bit Arm processors and an eight-core Arm GPU.

"The Synopsys Fusion Design Platform and DesignWare IP allow us to implement fast and highly energy-efficient processor SoCs based on Arm architectures," said Grigory Khrenov, CTO at Baikal. "Our collaboration with Synopsys has resulted in the successful market delivery of the Baikal-M processor that is appealing to a broad range of applications and market segments."

This combination of processor performance, power, and cost enables Baikal to serve a broader set of market segments and applications, namely desktops, notebooks, monoblocks, microservers and embedded applications.

"Synopsys has deep collaboration with computing industry leaders, driving key innovations in EDA and high-quality IP solutions which are leveraged in the design of powerful and efficient high-performance processor SoCs," said Michael Sanie, vice president of marketing and strategy, Design Group at Synopsys. "We look forward to our continued teamwork with Baikal Electronics to fuel further technology innovation for this high-growth market."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

Related Links

http://www.synopsys.com



SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.