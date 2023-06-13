Synechron Named Among the Best Workplaces™ 2023 in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, today announced that it has been ranked in the 10th position on the list of Best Workplaces in 2023 in the Netherlands. This list is based on the Great Places To Work™ survey.

Great Place To Work the Netherlands explores and recognizes the amount of trust, pride and camaraderie within organizations, based on direct employees' feedback. The highest scoring companies have been acknowledged with the 'Best Workplace' title. The forty highest scoring organizations, out of the 187 participating, have been recognized as Best Workplace organizations.

Of note, this is the sixth time Synechron has been among the top Best Workplace organizations. The company has won multiple Best Place To Work™ Awards since 2017.

Based upon the Culture Audit evaluated by Great Place To Work, Synechron Netherlands scores high on:

T rust, including the company culture of growing together through Meaningful Values

including the company culture of growing together through Effective Leadership which includes various leadership trainings to ensure everyone is on the same page and an onboarding bootcamp

which includes various leadership trainings to ensure everyone is on the same page and an onboarding bootcamp An Innovative Culture and inclusive innovation which lies at the heart of Synechron's DNA

and inclusive innovation which lies at the heart of Synechron's DNA Maximizing Everyone's Potential which enables employees, from the very start, to be guided toward fulfilling their full, individual potential

Eveline van Raaij, Director of Synechron Netherlands said on winning this designation, "We are truly honored to be included among the elite list of Best Workplaces in 2023 in the Netherlands. Our placement at the 10th place is testament to the high-quality workplace that our valued employees experience and create together every day. At Synechron, we are continuously evaluating and developing new ways to grow together and provide an excellent work culture and environment across many facets of our dedicated employees' work lives, and beyond."

René Brouwers, CEO of Great Place to Work the Netherlands said,"The forty Best Workplaces of 2023 have created an organizational culture in which psychological safety is number one. An important theme regarding actual themes such as cultures of fear, transgressive behavior, and burnouts. Our list is based on feedback from all employees through the Trust Index employee survey. These forty organizations can rightly be proud of this award, and it promises to be a very good starting point for even more success. This year we presented the Awards during Walk Your Talk, an inspiring and activating tour through Utrecht, to walk together for a positive workplace For All. Because it is time for every employer to have a safe work culture as priority number 1. The forty Best Workplaces are leaders in this and show how it can be done."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 40 offices in 17 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Great Place To Work

For more than 35 years Great Place To Work has helped organizations to increase trust on the work floor: the most fundamental aspect of every successful company. The Trust Index survey gives insight into the perception of employees, the way people work together and the leadership within a company.

Based on these insights, Great Place To Work gives advice on how to build a strong(er) organizational culture. The international organization works with companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies in 60 countries worldwide. On a yearly basis, 10.000 companies, representing approximately 12 million employees, take part in the Trust Index survey. This makes the survey the largest of its kind. For more information, go to www.greatplacetowork.nl.

