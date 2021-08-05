Symphony Talent Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Talent Acquisition Application by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Symphony Talent as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Talent Acquisition Application market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Talent Acquisition Application vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. Read the SPARK Matrix Knowledge Brief to learn more .

"Symphony Talent, with its comprehensive technology for managing Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Marketing solutions through a data-driven approach, utilizing their in-house product- 'SmashFlyX' - has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Talent Acquisition Application market," said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The SmashFlyX platform, Symphony Talent's proprietary AI and in-house creative and branding agency - helps clients to seamlessly attract and process the end-to-end talent acquisition process. Moreover, the on-demand video interviewing capability has been gaining traction especially due to the pandemic scenario. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Symphony Talent is well positioned to expand its market share in the global Talent Acquisition Application market".

The Talent Acquisition Application market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. While talent acquisition application has essentially been around for several years, the increasing market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions is due to the increased adaptation of digital means by both employers and candidates - especially due to the pandemic and remote working scenarios and further advancements in the offering, powered by emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence and automation of end-to-end talent acquisition processes. Businesses around the world are turning to talent acquisition application to effectively find the best talent, not only in terms of the candidate's qualification, but also other aspects such as their emotional quotient and cultural fit, amongst others. Additionally, it also helps candidates to apply for a job position which is the best fit for them and get instant updates in regard to application processes on user friendly mobile enabled applications.

"Through SmashFlyX we aim to empower employers to achieve business success in their recruitment operations, fuel future success and ultimately create joy in their work," said Roopesh Nair, President & CEO of Symphony Talent. "SmashFlyX unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility and programmatic recruitment advertising to help talent acquisition teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower teams for interaction. We look forward to continuing to provide a roadmap of tools for achieving success and building toward the shared goal of joy."

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global economy, with major industries across diversified areas facing significant challenges, in addition to a negative growth rate. Covid-19 has also impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software, including the Talent Acquisition Application technology market. Despite the fact that the majority industries have witnessed a backlash due to the global pandemic, the market for talent acquisition application has been seeing a consistent traction and surge in demand. This is because automated processes do help to reduce manual intervention and provide organizations with best possible resources and increased visibility, amongst any talent marketing campaign in progress. Global talent acquisition application vendors are seeing a significant surge in demands due to direct inquiries from various medium to large-sized organizations and their partner networks, as well.

The Talent Acquisition Application platform presents crucial key value propositions including – providing visibility to the talent marketing campaign, running them through talent pipeline, shortlisting the candidates based on various parameters, seamlessly scheduling interview processes and onboarding, amongst others. The global demand for talent acquisition application is increasing rapidly due to the capability of the platform to seamlessly provide and automate an enhanced experience for both – the employers and the talent, in the market Additionally, the platform provides with a user friendly mobile application which helps - candidates go through the entire process seamlessly, and the employers to check the status of each marketing campaign and the progress of individual talent, in the talent acquisition cycle.

About Symphony Talent

Software that works for you, and you love to work in. Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps recruitment teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower smarter candidate interactions. Its SmashFlyX platform unifies CRM, career site, and programmatic advertising for the most comprehensive talent campaigning and marketing in the industry. As an employer brand and creative partner, Symphony Talent has won major awards for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

