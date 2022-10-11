Symmetrium Launches Closed Beta at DTX Europe 2022

The mobile management and security platform will accept selected enterprises to try out its fully secured, easily deployed mobile enterprise solution

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetrium, an Israeli mobile management and security platform, announces the launch of a closed beta for a selected group of enterprises who wish to transform their mobile enterprise operations and user experience. Since enterprise mobility is a major challenge for organizations undergoing digital transformation, Symmetrium has chosen DTX Europe 2022 as the formal launch site for its closed beta.

As remote work doubled in 2022, alongside Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) which has become mainstream, enterprise organizations face challenges in deploying and securing mobile devices. Symmetrium's solution is designed to turn any device into a virtual extension of the enterprise, inheriting all its IT and security layers, while delivering users a completely native experience and maximum privacy. "We worked hard to optimize streaming for cloud edge locations, and now we're seeing the fruits," said Omer Cohen, founder and CEO of Symmetrium. "Using our solution, security no longer slows down mobile deployment."

With no data at rest, and end-to-end encrypted streaming for all channels and devices, Symmetrium also offers a unique value to security leaders, relieving them from dealing with securing a growing number of devices of different brands and operating systems.

A graduate of the prestigious iHLS Innofense Innovation Center Program, Symmetrium is funded and backed by industry experts and leaders. Founded in 2021, it is now onboarding design partners and customers.

About Symmetrium:

Backed and funded by cybersecurity industry leaders and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Symmetrium transforms MDM and Mobile Security solutions into one remote experience for the mobile enterprise, with zero compromise and no data at rest. For more information, visit symmetrium.io.

