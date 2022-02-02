Symbol Residence team in Cyprus brings to life one of the last projects by world architecture legend Ricardo Bofill

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of Symbol Residence expresses deepest condolences to the family of the recently deceased architect Ricardo Bofill. The world-famous architect died January 14, at the age of 82.

The founder and for 50 years head of Taller de Arquitectura, he was one of the most internationally represented Spanish architects, author of over a thousand striking projects build all around the world. Among his signature designs there are the airport and the National Theater of Catalonia, the "glass sail" hotel W in Barcelona; head offices of Cartier and Christian Dior in Paris; skyscrapers Shiseido Building in Tokyo and Dearborn Center in Chicago; residential complexes and public buildings in Russia.

Ricardo Bofill authored the architectural design of Symbol Residence, which is being built by Golden Wisdom, part of the investment group of the international businesswoman Elena Baturina.

Elena Baturina's collaboration with Ricardo Bofill and Taller de Arquitectura began in Russia in the late 2000s, when he advised her company on the cutting-edge construction methods that had not yet been used in the country at that time, to be applied to the projects she was developing in Russia and abroad.

Symbol Residence is located on the coast of Limassol and includes 17 exclusive residences with the total area of 7300 sq.m. In the territory there are an underground parking, sports and fitness centre, recreation areas, a swimming pool and a private garden.

The Master himself called Symbol Residence "a new style of living and personal space one can be proud of."

"Ricardo Bofill did not simply author a bold architectural solution that determined the eye-catching and unique look of the building, but also served as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the development. Collaboration with a true legend of world architecture has been a great honor for our team. His unique ideas will be fully implemented. We will continue to fruitfully work with the Taller de Arquitectura studio team and the Master's son Pablo Bofill. We will fulfill our main goal - to make Symbol Residence a new landmark of Limassol, thus worthily implementing one of the latest projects of the legendary architect," said Andrey Stolyarov, Managing Director of the Symbol Residence project.

Symbol Residence is the winner of the prestigious international European Property Awards 2020; for its outstanding architecture among other things.

SOURCE Press Office for Elena Baturina