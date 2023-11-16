Swoop Funding Empowers South African Businesses with Official Launch

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop Funding, the global powerhouse in business funding solutions, proudly announces its official launch in South Africa. This strategic expansion is made possible with the formidable support of industry leaders Sage and Enterprise Ireland.

Eimear Costigan, WesGro, Austin Gormley, Irish Ambassador, Nicola Kelly, Enterprise Ireland SA. Front row: Ciaran Burke, Swoop, Elricco Govindasamy, Sage, Alastair Woods, Swoop SA.

As Swoop strides into the South African market, it marks a momentous step in the company's commitment to addressing social, political, and economic challenges facing the nation. With a mission to combat high unemployment rates and stimulate economic growth, Swoop is empowering South African businesses by providing seamless access to various funding solutions.

At the heart of Swoop's mission is the commitment to offer comprehensive financial support, where a survey reveals that 96% of South African small- and medium-sized businesses are requesting assistance with Access to Finance[1]. Swoop connects businesses to a spectrum of funding options, including loans, equity investment, and grants. This holistic approach ensures that businesses can access the right type of finance tailored to their unique needs, fostering growth and sustainability.

The decision to establish roots in South Africa is strengthened by influential partnerships with Sage, a global leader in accounting software and business technology solutions, and Enterprise Ireland, a cornerstone of Irish economic development. These partnerships underscore a shared commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within the South African business landscape.

Ciaran Burke, Co-founder of Swoop Funding, expresses enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to introduce Swoop to South Africa, a country teeming with potential and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Our platform is designed to be a catalyst for positive change, offering a lifeline to businesses facing financial challenges."

Swoop's attendance at AfricaCom alongside industry leaders from Sage and Enterprise Ireland, as well as Ireland's esteemed Ambassador to South Africa, HE Austin Gormley, demonstrated the collaborative effort and shared commitment to supporting South African businesses on their journey to success.

Already making waves in the local business community, Swoop has successfully funded several enterprises, including Growing Paper , a South African company that produces handmade, biodegradable paper embedded with seeds. This early impact underscores the platform's efficacy in addressing the diverse funding needs of businesses across various sectors.

Ambassador Austin Gormley expressed strong support for Swoop's entry into the South African market, welcoming the arrival and acknowledging the contribution they will bring by addressing critical challenges and creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses.

For more information on Swoop Funding and its initiatives in South Africa, please visit Swoop's website .

About Swoop Funding:

Swoop Funding is a global platform devoted to facilitating simplified access to funding for businesses. Their mission is to empower all businesses and drive economic growth by seamlessly connecting them with a comprehensive range of funding options including loans, equity investment, and grants. For more information, please visit swoopfunding.com .

[1] https://www.smallbusinessinstitute.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/AssessmentOfSAsSMELandscape.pdf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279438/Swoop_Finance.jpg