Swiss Medical Network joins the Mayo Clinic Care Network

GENOLIER, Switzerland, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Medical Net- work and Mayo Clinic are proud to announce that seven clinics and centers of Swiss Medical Network have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, becoming the first healthcare provider in Western Europe to enter the collaboration. The agreement includes Clinique de Genolier, Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich, Clinica Sant'Anna in Lugano and Swiss Visio centers in Genolier, Montchoisi, Zurich and Bellinzona.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a select group of more than 45 medical institutions world- wide that collaborate with Mayo Clinic to advance excellence in patient care. As part of Mayo Clinic Care Network, Swiss Medical Network will leverage Mayo Clinic's globally recognized expertise, advanced medical knowledge and best practices to further elevate healthcare in Switzerland. The collaboration aims to support the development of preventive care programs—including executive health and check-ups—enhance knowledge sharing in ophthalmology research, and advance nursing education.

For patients, the collaboration means advanced diagnoses and care services, specific executive health and check-up programs, and access to international experts from the Mayo Clinic Care Network without travelling abroad. Complex cancer cases can be presented to Mayo Clinic's multidisciplinary specialists.

«We are pleased to welcome Swiss Medical Network to the Mayo Clinic Care Network,» said Eric J. Moore, M.D., head and neck surgical oncologist and medical director, Mayo Clinic International. «Our collaboration is built on shared values and a commitment to patient-centered care. We look forward to collaborating and innovating to deliver even better outcomes for patients across Switzerland.»

Physicians from Clinique de Genolier, Privatklinik Bethanien, Clinica Sant'Anna, and the above-mentioned Swiss Visio entities, will have direct access to a suite of advanced clinical resources through the Mayo Clinic Care Network, including:

AskMayoExpert – A point-of-care tool providing clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, including treatment recommendations and best practices.

– A point-of-care tool providing clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, including treatment recommendations and best practices. eBoards – Live video conferences where Swiss Medical Network's medical teams can consult directly with Mayo Clinic's multidisciplinary specialists on complex cases.

– Live video conferences where Swiss Medical Network's medical teams can consult directly with Mayo Clinic's multidisciplinary specialists on complex cases. Healthcare Consulting – Exclusive access to Mayo Clinic's expertise in clinical, operational, and business strategies to support Swiss Medical Network's continued growth and excellence.

In addition, medical professionals from the newly affiliated entities will benefit from Mayo Clinic's extensive scientific library, patient education materials, and continuous medical education programs, ensuring the highest standards of care for all patients.

Dino Cauzza, CEO of Swiss Medical Network, emphasized the significance of this relationship, «As a member of Mayo Clinic Care Network, this collaboration is a defining milestone for Swiss Medical Network and, most importantly, for our patients. By integrating Mayo Clinic's expertise into our network, we will accelerate the development of our executive health and check-up programs as a key element of preventive health in our vision of integrated care. This is a defining moment in our journey towards medical excellence.»

Swiss Medical Network remains independent joining a global ecosystem of medical innovation and shared knowledge. Established in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network now includes over 45 leading healthcare organizations across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, India, and Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.swissmedical.net and www.mayoclinic.org. To access the press kit: bit.ly/smn_presskit

About Swiss Medical Network:

Swiss Medical Network is one of Switzerland's two leading private hospital and clinic groups. With 21 clinics and hospitals, over 70 outpatient centers, 5,000 employees and more than 2,300 doctors practicing in 15 cantons, the group covers the entire medical spectrum, operates listed and contracted hospitals, and cares for more than 1.2 million patients a year.

A pioneer in integrated care with the VIVA project, the Réseau de l'Arc has become the leading integrated care organization in Switzerland, now accessible to a large proportion of the population of the Jura Arc. At the beginning of 2025, the launch of VIVA in Ticino and Rete Sant'Anna extended this model, reinforcing the Group's commitment to integrated care accessible to all in Switzerland.

Swiss Medical Network is a 77 %-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Visit Swiss Medical Network or our social media for additional information.

About Mayo Clinic:

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713105/Swiss_Medical_Network_Logo.jpg