SWFI's Global Wealth Conference 2024 Commences with Exclusive Lunch Hosted by Sir Brandon Lewis CBE MP at UK Parliament

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) is pleased to announce that The Rt Hon Sir Brandon Lewis CBE MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sovereign Wealth Funds, will host a closed-door, invitation-only welcome lunch and opening session at the Palace of Westminster (UK Parliament) for the Global Wealth Conference 2024 on May 28th.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI)

The event will bring together leaders from sovereign wealth funds, policymakers, and academics to discuss the geopolitical landscape and global wealth allocation strategies. The lunch, held in the Members' Dining Room, will be followed by an insightful round table discussion titled "Asset Owners in the New Global Economic Landscape," moderated by Anjalika Bardalai, Chief Economist and Head of Research at TheCityUK.

The round table discussion will feature esteemed panellists, including H. E. Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the UAE International Investors Council; Dr Wei Pang Bennett, Chief Risk Officer of China Construction Bank; Sir Mark Lyall Grant GCMG, former President of the United Nations Security Council; Kashif Khalid, Managing Director of Middle East & Africa at SimCorp; Bill Martin, Former Chief Risk Officer of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; and Prof. Shirley Yu, Director of the China-Africa Initiative at the London School of Economics and Political Science. The panellists will delve into topics such as geopolitical risks, global trade dynamics, fostering a stable investment environment, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

"We are privileged to have the support of Sir Brandon Lewis and the APPG in organising this exclusive event at the historic Palace of Westminster," said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman, SWFI. "Hosting the welcome lunch and opening session at this iconic venue underscores the significance of the Global Wealth Conference 2024 and the critical role that sovereign wealth funds and other asset owners play in shaping the global economic landscape."

The welcome lunch and opening session mark the beginning of the highly anticipated Global Wealth Conference 2024, which will take place from May 28-30 in London. The conference will focus on the themes of sustainability, allocation, and innovation, bringing together industry leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

For more information about the Global Wealth Conference 2024, please visit https://gwc.events/london2024/

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute:

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is a global organisation dedicated to the study and promotion of best practices in sovereign wealth fund and public asset management. SWFI facilitates sovereign fund, pension, endowment, superannuation fund, and central bank events around the world.

Website:

https://fort.global/dubai/

https://www.swfsummit.com/

https://gwc.events/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413855/Chairman_Sovereign_Wealth_Fund_Institute_SWFI.jpg