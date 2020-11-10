Swedish Stirling AB: Q3, 2020 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Stirling AB publishes its Q3, 2020 report today.

Swedish clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its interim report for the period 01-07-2020 - 30-09-2020 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website. Significant events during the period include the following:

  • Total operating income for the quarter was TSEK 7,135 (TSEK 9,598). Earnings per share, before dilution, for the quarter was SEK -0.24 (SEK -0.14).
  • Swedish Stirling and Samancor Chrome Limited ("Samancor Chrome") concluded a memorandum of understanding concerning the installation of up to 135 PWR BLOKs (54 MW) at Samancor Chrome's smelter, TC Smelter, Ferrometals and Tubatse Alloys.
  • Swedish Stirling and Richards Bay Alloys ("RBA") have concluded a letter of intent concerning the sale and installation of 18 PWR BLOK units at a 7.2MW installation in Richards Bay, South Africa.
  • Swedish Stirling and Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Alloys Division) ("Glencore") entered into a letter of intent regarding installation of an electricity facility with up to 88 PWR BLOKs (35.2 MW) at Glencore's smelter Lion.

Material events after the end of the period:

  • Swedish Stirling has been approved by Nasdaq First North for listing on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The first trading day was 6 November 2020. The company has been delisted from NGM Nordic SME and the last trading day was 5 November 2020.

