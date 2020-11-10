Swedish Stirling AB: Q3, 2020 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Stirling AB publishes its Q3, 2020 report today.

Swedish clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its interim report for the period 01-07-2020 - 30-09-2020 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website. Significant events during the period include the following:

Total operating income for the quarter was TSEK 7,135 (TSEK 9,598). Earnings per share, before dilution, for the quarter was SEK -0.24 (SEK -0.14) .

Swedish Stirling and Samancor Chrome Limited ("Samancor Chrome") concluded a memorandum of understanding concerning the installation of up to 135 PWR BLOKs (54 MW) at Samancor Chrome's smelter, TC Smelter, Ferrometals and Tubatse Alloys.

Swedish Stirling and Richards Bay Alloys ("RBA") have concluded a letter of intent concerning the sale and installation of 18 PWR BLOK units at a 7.2MW installation in Richards Bay, South Africa.

Swedish Stirling and Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Alloys Division) ("Glencore") entered into a letter of intent regarding installation of an electricity facility with up to 88 PWR BLOKs (35.2 MW) at Glencore's smelter Lion.

Material events after the end of the period:

Swedish Stirling has been approved by Nasdaq First North for listing on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The first trading day was 6 November 2020 . The company has been delisted from NGM Nordic SME and the last trading day was 5 November 2020 .

