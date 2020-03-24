Swedish Stirling AB (publ): Annual Report 2019

Swedish Stirling

Clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB publishes its annual report for 2019 today.

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its annual report for the period 01-01-2019 - 31-12-2019 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website.

Sven Ljungberg
CCO, Swedish Stirling AB
+46 (0)31-385-88 -30 
ir@swedishstirling.com

