Swap Coins and Earn Rewards through PinkSwap

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PinkMoon is an IDO platform that has launched a community-backed token, "PINKM". As a 100 % community-driven project, Pinkmoon launched an impressive program that brought direct control and profit back to the holders. Pinkmoon project leaders will bring forward various projects to their holders, who then can vote on the ones they prefer. PinkMoon finance had an idea to help investors earn tangible returns just for holding. As the next frontier in community-driven value, this has become an excellent opportunity for them to offer returns to their esteemed holders since they believe - Diamond hands always win!

Hold and Earn

For every transaction on PinkMoon Finance, users pay a small fee that benefits every holder. 5 % of this fee is distributed among the diamond hands holders. The other 5 % is allotted for locking in the liquidity pool. Pinkmoon has done this to generate and manage the steadily increasing prices. Pinkmoon also has an anti-whale investment system that regulates purchases, sell-offs, and trades. if any trade amount is greater than 0.05 % of the token distribution, the transaction will fail.

Token Economics Overview

Out of a Total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 PinkS: 10% of the supply is allocated for Partnerships, Marketing, and Development. 20% of the total supply was allocated for the Airdrop campaign and Ecosystem growth. While the rest 70% of the supply is reserved for Farming which will unlock in the next 4 years by June 2025.

Introducing PinkSwap

Besides holding and earning, PinkMoon also launched " PinkSwap ". An exchange for swapping BEP20 tokens. With PinkSwap, users can link their wallets for swapping among BNB BEP20 tokens and Earn PinkS by staking LP. It's a decentralized exchange utilizing an AMM (Automated Market Maker) prototype. It means that users who carry out a virtual transaction on the exchange do not have to use an order book to match with somebody else. Pinkswap platform helps traders to trade against liquidity pools. Community and holders can deposits their tokens into Pinkswaps liquidity pools for an exchange of LP (Liquidity Provider) returns. The company also announced that LP tokens could be used to earn trading fees. Pinkswap aims to offer multiple trading pairs to give holders the opportunity to earn yields on the liquidity they provide. Holders can get a substantial amount of LP tokens based on what coin they are offering.

According to a Nielsen Holdings plc survey of the economy, Rising Inflation was a top concern among the respondents. Recently, IMF pumped another $12 Trillion into global financial markets as governments and central banks worldwide tried to stabilize the economy. $PinkS can be viewed as an inflation hedge by investors as 0.05% of the exchange trade fees are used to burn $PinkS, reducing its Total circulating supply. Think of Pinkswap as the hub of the Pink ecosystem where most, if not all operations moving forward for the project will be conducted through it.

Stake LP Tokens to Farm Rewards

As a successful financial entity, PinkMoon has existed for a significant period with notable improvements and Projects. PinkElon is a 100% community-owned project which will allow individuals to get access to passive income on their LP tokens as 2% of each transaction will be distributed among all diamond hands holders. The platform also offers users a detailed guide to learn how to farm with PinkMoon and scoop rewards via the supply of LP tokens. Join us, and let's take this rocket to the moon.

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: PinkMoon Finance

Website: https://www.pinkmoon.finance

Contact Email: admin@pinkmoon.finance

Social Links:

https://twitter.com/pinkmoonfinance

https://medium.com/@pinkmoonfinance

https://github.com/pinkmoonfinance

https://t.me/pinkmoonfinance

SOURCE PinkMoon Finance