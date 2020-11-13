Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Launches 'Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts' Campaign in North America and Europe

Local expats will help unlock the #SecretsOfSuzhou for international travelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and its overseas marketing partner PHG Consulting have launched "Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts," a new integrated marketing campaign designed to bring the destination's fascinating cultural heritage to life for English-speaking travelers in North America and Europe. The campaign will showcase the top tourism attractions as well as more uncommon aspects of Suzhou just waiting to be discovered.

While international travel restrictions remain in place, Suzhou-based expats will help tell the destination's story through social media, sharing their travel tips on Suzhou's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels using the hashtag #SecretsOfSuzhou. These local recommendations and corresponding itineraries will also appear on the destination's English-language website TravelToSuzhou.com, and related materials will be provided to English-speaking guests of Suzhou's top hotels. Four online events will take place in the coming months, giving consumers the opportunity to virtually engage with some of Suzhou's signature cultural activities including the annual New Year's Eve bell ringing celebration at Hanshan Temple, spring cultivation of Biluochun tea, and the Kunqu Opera. This immersive, Suzhou-style opera, one of the oldest forms of Chinese drama, will also be the centerpiece of an exclusive event for media, influencers, and key opinion leaders set to take place in London.

"Suzhou is a destination full of culture, beauty, and inspiration at every turn, and we are looking forward to sharing its secrets with North American and European travelers," said Lincoln Wang, director of international communication and cooperation for the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. "By working with local expats, we will demonstrate how to truly travel like a local, whether virtually or in person, when the time is once again right."

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

