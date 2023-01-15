SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION IN MINING A KEY THEME AT FUTURE OF MINING SYDNEY

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining industry is under pressure: to be more efficient, to deliver more minerals for the energy transition, and to do that in a more sustainable way. How are companies making sure their businesses are keeping up? These are some of the key themes being discussed at the Future of Mining Sydney event, which will give attendees an opportunity to learn, challenge and debate with region's pioneering innovators.

Early confirmed speakers from major mining companies and government include:

Hon Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia

Dr. Ali Soofastaei, Artificial Intelligence Program Leader, Vale

Gemma White , Head of Digital, BHP

, Head of Digital, BHP Lucy McClean , Chair, Women in Mining NSW

, Chair, Women in Mining NSW Tony Knight , Chief Government Geologist, Department of Resources ( Queensland )

, Chief Government Geologist, Department of Resources ( ) Malcolm, Global Head of Mine Closure Planning and Circular Economy (Mining), ArcelorMittal

Matt Sprague , Principal Consultant, Climate Strategies, South Pole

, Principal Consultant, Climate Strategies, South Pole Michelle Ash , Chief Technology Officer, OZ Minerals

Aspermont Group Managing Editor for mining Chris Cann said: "Understanding and investing in leading-edge technologies used to be a competitive advantage for forward-looking miners over their peers. Today, a comprehensive grasp on contemporary thinking and available technology is essential to simply not fall behind. Future of Mining Sydney is the industry-leading forum in which mining executives can rub shoulders and throw ideas around with equipment, technology and services professionals."

Full information of the event including speakers, sponsors and agenda can be found at https://australia.future-of-mining.com/sydney/.

About Aspermont:

Aspermont is a global media group that is the established leader in the delivery of paid content and conferences across all areas of the mining and energy industries. With leading publishing brands such as Mining Journal, Mining News, Mining Magazine and Australia's Mining Monthly, and the successful Events including Future of Mining Series, Mining Journal Select and more, Aspermont is at the forefront of the industry developments and is a well-recognised and respected brand.

Aspermont is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is also quoted on Tradegate and other regional German exchanges. The company has offices in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines.

For more information please see: www.aspermont.com.

