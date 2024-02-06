Sustainable Data Center Market Investment to Reach $54.53 Billion by 2028, More than 6,907 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the sustainable data center market is growing at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2022 to 2028.



Sustainable Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse In-depth TOC on the Sustainable Data Center Market

492 – Pages

88 - Tables

218 - Figures

Sustainable Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 54.53 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 31.25 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 9.72 % Market Size - Power Capacity (2028) 6,907.5 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Market Dynamics Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation and Enterprise Operators

Growing Cloud Services Adoption

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

Deployment of Modular Data Centers and Gensets

The trend of procurement of renewable energy by data center operators has been seen worldwide. Several operators, which include colocation and hyperscale operators like AWS, Meta, CyrusOne, Equinix, Microsoft, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Sify Technologies, Google, and many others, were involved in procuring renewable and clean energy to power their data center facilities, striving for a cleaner and sustainable future. Renewable energy companies have been constantly investing in the development of renewable energy power plants. A few data center companies are also investing in the development of solar plants on rooftops. Most companies across the globe are procuring renewable power from solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy. Hyperscalers like Google, Microsoft, and AWS have been known for purchasing numerous renewable energy certificates to mitigate the energy generated from fossil fuels that they have been consuming in massive amounts or what they consumed in the past up until now.

Key Insights

Equinix strongly focuses on making its data center super-efficient. As the company uses Sustainable energy for all its sites and follows high energy efficiency standards, it also cares about the environment by using Sustainable building certifications. Equinix has invested $129 million to make their data center even more energy efficient, showing they are committed to being environmentally responsible.

to make their data center even more energy efficient, showing they are committed to being environmentally responsible. Scala Data Centers is a leading eco-friendly data center operator in Latin America . Scala Data Centers is the first operator to use 100% certified Sustainable energy. Scala has also committed to ensuring that all its new facilities will achieve a PUE of less than 1.4 once they become operational.

. Scala Data Centers is the first operator to use 100% certified Sustainable energy. Scala has also committed to ensuring that all its new facilities will achieve a PUE of less than 1.4 once they become operational. EdgeConneX is committed to achieving a comprehensive ESG sustainability approach, aiming to become a carbon-neutral data center platform powered with 100% renewable energy sources by 2030.

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

In 2023, HCLTech collaborated with Schneider Electric to provide eco-friendly solutions for APAC data centers. HCLTech emphasized the importance of responsible data center energy management in a growing digital economy and expressed passion about the partnership's potential to cultivate sustainability solutions for APAC's data centers by combining HCLTech's expertise in information technology (IT) and Schneider Electric's expertise in operational technology (OT). This collaboration aims to produce solutions that not only improve data center efficiency, productivity, and modernization but also contribute considerably to carbon footprint reduction. The division of IT and OT activities presents difficulties in optimizing data center supply chain dynamics. HCLTech and Schneider Electric are ready to meet these challenges by working together to develop sustainable technologies and implement integrated IT-OT solutions.

EcoDiesel or Eco-labelled diesel contains renewable material in diesel. This mixing of renewable materials brings recyclability and lesser pollution than diesel. Microsoft has been working toward the development of effective alternatives to diesel generator utilization, keeping in mind the need to make its data centers more sustainable and less dependent on the utility grid. The backup generators at the Microsoft data center in Sweden run on Preem's Evolution Diesel Plus, the first Nordic eco-labeled fuel that uses tall oil, a renewable by-product of paper production and forestry. Evolution Diesel Plus fuel contains at least 50% renewable raw materials and has led to an almost equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to standard fossil diesel blends. Microsoft has also tested Preem's Evolution Diesel Plus at its Dublin data center in Ireland in collaboration with Caterpillar.

The Sustainable Data Center Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the sustainable data center market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the sustainable data center market growth from 2023 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the sustainable data center market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the sustainable data center market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the sustainable data center market across different regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the sustainable data center market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the sustainable data center market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Africa Data Centres

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

Aligned Data Centers

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

American Tower

Apple

AQ Compute

Atman

atNorth

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Telecom

Chindata Group

CloudHQ

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Corscale Data Centers

Compass Datacenters

CtrlS Datacenters

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4 Group

DataBank

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

GreenSquareDC

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

IXAfrica

Keppel Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers

KIO Networks

Kao Data

Lumen Technologies (Cirion Technologies)

Meta

Microsoft

Moro Hub

Nautilus Data Technologies

Netia

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Oracle

Orange Business Services

OVHcloud

Penta Infra

Princeton Digital Group

QTS Realty Trust

RackBank

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Serverfarm

Sify Technologies

SpaceDC

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUNeVision Holdings

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Tenglong Holdings Group

Vantage Data Centers

VNET Group

Yandex

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCONIA Energia

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)

AGL

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

AMP Energy

Apex Clean Energy

Avaada Energy

Better Energy

Bryt Energy

Conrad Energy

Datafarm Energy

DE Shaw Renewable Investments

Distributed Power Technologies

Dominion Energy

EDF Renewables

Eneco

Enel Group

Engie

ERG

Faro Energy

GreenYellow

HDF Energy

Iberdrola

Ilmatar Energy

Leeward Renewable Energy

Lightsource bp

MC Retail Energy

MP2 Energy

Neoen

NextEra Energy

NTR

Ørsted

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Pattern Energy

Renantis

ReNew Power

Rocky Mountain Power

RWE Renewables

RZK Energia

ScottishPower

Shell

Shizen Energy

Simply Energy

Solar Alliance

Sunseap Group

The AES Corporation

Torch Clean Energy

TotalEnergies

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Chile



Mexico



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



South Korea



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



The Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the sustainable data center market?

What is the growth rate of the global sustainable data center market?

What are the key trends in the sustainable data center market?

Which region holds the most significant global sustainable data center market share?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the sustainable data center market by 2028?

Europe Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

APAC Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

