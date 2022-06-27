Sustainability platform abillion announces the World's 10 Best Vegan Ice Creams for 2022

Fior di Natura's 'Gelato alla Soia Tiramisù Variegato al Caffè' is this year's #1 vegan ice cream.

MILAN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the digital platform promoting sustainability and plant-based food, has released its awards for the World's 10 Best Vegan Ice Creams for 2022. abillion's awards are based on consumer ratings, the number of reviews, and consumer sentiment scores.

The 10 winning ice creams were determined by evaluating over 15,000 reviews from members in 77 countries, posted between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. The countries whose members contributed the most reviews are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Coming in first among the top 10 brands, Eurospin, the largest Italian discount group owning Fior Di Natura's ' Gelato alla Soia Tiramisù Variegato al Caffè ', also emerged as the people's choice for the world's best vegan ice cream of 2022.

"One of the best vegan ice creams I've ever tasted! You don't get the soy aftertaste at all! Will absolutely be buying it again!" – says @alessandramigliorini , a member of abillion.

Valsoia's 'Gran cookie' and Sammontana's 'Biscotto Amando con Frutti di Bosco' are this year's 2nd and 3rd place winners respectively.

Here is the full list of the World's 10 Best Vegan Ice Creams 2022:

The global ice cream market is projected to grow from USD 73.61 billion in 2022 to USD 104.96 billion by 2029 at 5.20% CAGR 2022-2029. abillion forecasts the vegan ice cream market growing at a CAGR of 15% vs 5% for the dairy-based ice cream market.

Based on abillion's review data, consumer interest for ice creams increased 60% from June 2021 to May 2022, showing a significant increase in demand for plant-based ice cream products.

• View the awards page here: https://www.awards.abillion.com/best-vegan-ice-creams-2022

