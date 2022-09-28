Traffic safety company AVS presents ambitious sustainability strategy.

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the European Sustainability Week from September 20 to 26, 2022, AVS is positioning itself with an ambitious sustainability strategy. Guided by the mission "So that everyone gets home safely," the traffic safety company headquartered in Leverkusen is actively shaping the sustainable mobility revolution.

Verkehrssicherungsunternehmen AVS legt ambitionierte Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor

AVS Verkehrssicherung GmbH from Leverkusen is currently presenting an ambitious sustainability plan. As part of the German Sustainability Action Days (September 18 to October 8, 2022) and the European Sustainability Week (September 20 to 26, 2022), the company is showcasing steps taken to date and planned measures for sustainable business.

Within a year, AVS has established a strategic sustainability management system, and the first sustainability report is to be published as early as the end of 2022. This was made possible by the team's dedicated intrapreneurship.

Dialog with all stakeholders

"For AVS, sustainability means future viability!" says sustainability manager Tatjana Klaus-Nowak. Under her leadership, all of the company's stakeholders came on board, developed an ambitious set of goals and a viable strategy.

As a result of the stakeholder dialog on the key sustainability-related issues, targets emerged in four strategic fields of action: Values & Culture, Products & Services, Climate and Transparency & Stakeholder Dialog. "We explicitly formulated the desire to create a value-based culture in which participation is lived practice," says Sustainability Manager Tatjana Klaus-Nowak. "Fair and good treatment of our employees* is important to us, because our service business thrives on them."

Goal: Circular economy, safety and climate protection

The AVS team develops intelligent products and services that make optimum use of resources - with the goal of a circular economy - to strengthen the core business: significantly increasing safety on construction sites. Specifically, AVS aims to contribute to achieving the EU road safety targets: 50% fewer road fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 and zero road fatalities by 2050 - the Vision Zero. In addition, strategic purchasing is consistently geared to social and ecological conditions in the supply chain.

For true climate protection, AVS wants to make a measurable and verifiable contribution to decarbonizing the economy. To this end, the company will reduce its emissions in line with the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement. In doing so, AVS' activities are based on various sustainability criteria, the so-called ESG criteria (Environment - Social - Governance).

Contribution to sustainable mobility

AVS wants to shape all these future topics in partnership in dialog with employees* and key stakeholders. "In this way, we can actively contribute our expertise in traffic safety for the sustainable mobility of tomorrow," says Klaus-Nowak. He adds that it is essential to make goals and performance transparent - even beyond regulatory requirements. That's why the team is currently preparing for a report in accordance with the DNK standard (German Sustainability Code), which will be published at the end of 2022.

AVS's strategy builds on previous measures for sustainability: sites complete energy audits, alternative energy sources are used, and new buildings are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The use of materials that are as environmentally friendly as possible is a central component of the value chain in production and service. Where people work for people and safety is paramount, AVS offers a wide range of social activities for satisfied employees.

CONTACT: Melanie Hempfer, melanie.hempfer@avs-verkehrssicherung.de, +49 160 990 940 26

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907708/AVS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887055/AVS_Verkehrssicherung_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AVS Verkehrssicherung