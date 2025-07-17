Sustainability in Event Activation: The Blue Zone at UNFCCC COP29

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico delivered the largest temporary infrastructure around a permanent facility in the history of UNFCCC COP and the first COP event certified under ISO20121 for sustainability, demonstrating its unmatched expertise in sustainable construction and large-scale event management.

The Brief

Pico's Activation at COP29

Held from 11-22 November in Baku, Azerbaijan, the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) was the second largest in this globally significant event's history. With Pico working as main official contractor of the event's 'Blue Zone', it also represented a milestone in sustainable event management and an impressive demonstration of how large-scale event activations can align with sustainability goals.

Insight

Led by Pico's multinational team of more than 1,200 professionals and workers, the project transformed the 215,000 sq. m. Baku Stadium into the COP29 'Blue Zone'. Themed 'Make Waves', it contained vital conferencing and negotiation facilities, country/corporate pavilions, and an offsite information centre within central Baku. The 'Blue Zone' was the biggest design-and-build temporary infrastructure around a permanent facility in the history of UNFCCC COP.

Key project challenges included balancing the zone's massive infrastructural needs with health, safety and environmental standards – and completing its full planning and execution within six months. The team responded with an intensive mobilisation programme for the workforce, production sites and key supply chain partners designed to overcome the logistical challenges.

Solution

The Pico team took an innovative approach to the Blue Zone by implementing realistic sustainability goals for design and construction that would allow for ISO20121 event certification at the outset. The event's information centre and country/ corporate pavilions also not only demonstrated effective environmental stewardship, but also exceeded the Conference's needs by increasing Azerbaijan's long-term capacity to host environmentally responsible international gatherings.

Over a six-month period, the team leveraged expertise in design, management, master site planning, branding, wayfinding and signage design, and substantially reduce carbon footprint and increase potentials with venue facility optimisation capabilities. Among other project elements, Pico was responsible for site groundwork, steelwork, temporary infrastructure and AV-CCTV conduit works. The team executed a comprehensive interior fit-out including detailed design, VVIP joinery, flooring, furniture, landscaping and decor. Executed tasks also included the construction of toilet and kitchen infrastructure, MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing), HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning), and art exhibition curation.

Information centre & country pavilions

A further significant feature was the COP29 information centre, designed and built as a permanent structure to serve future events right in the heart of Baku. Pico also designed and built pavilions for Azerbaijan, Singapore, FINS and the Zero Waste Pavilion.

Sustainable leadership

A solar glass-powered entrance arch introduced design features for renewable energy generation and was a significant development in integrating cutting-edge technology and functional design for sustainable event spaces without compromising aesthetic appeal or operational efficiency.

As the event's sole ISO 20121 sustainable certification auditee amongst the host country's appointed contractors, Pico stood out for its in-depth knowledge, experience and leadership with environmental stewardship in the events industry. The project integrated sustainable construction methods with local supply chain initiatives, developed permanent infrastructure and in turn transferred valuable skills and knowledge as legacy for Azerbaijan's events industry.

Result

COP 29 attracted over 70,000 visitors.

Testimonials

'The Pico team's expertise, dedication and professionalism played a pivotal role in the smooth execution of this globally significant event. The high standards of quality and attention to detail the team demonstrated throughout the project were truly impressive. From planning and construction to final delivery, your commitment to excellence helped create a world-class venue that met the needs of all participants and stakeholders.'

– Narmin Jarchalova, CEO, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company

'As we approach the end of another year in the UNFCCC climate change process, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and your team for your cooperation and support during the preparation of COP 29 and throughout the conference. This conference has been challenging because of the huge number of participants and the limited preparation time. I would like to extend to you my appreciation for the support of the Pico team for their extraordinary efficiency, flexibility and friendly manner.'

– Wasim Mir, Director, Conference Affairs Division, United Nations Climate Change Secretariat

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731247/PICO_COP29_v1.mp4