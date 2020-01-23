SUSE Joins Forces with Endurance Athlete Lewis Pugh; Sponsors World's First Swim in East Antarctic Supra-Glacial Lake to Fight Climate Change and Create 1 million sq km Marine Protected Area

"SUSE is proud to support Lewis in his bold Antarctica swim. In doing so, we are supporting an incredibly important global cause – fighting climate change – that is close to the heart of SUSE," said Melissa Di Donato, SUSE CEO. "This is no doubt one of the toughest swims in Lewis's life. His spirit of being the difference inspires all of us at SUSE to take action and think outside of the box about how we can do our part to protect our environment."

Pugh pioneers swims in the most vulnerable ecosystems on Earth to campaign for their protection. To achieve his goal of fully protecting at least 30% of the world's oceans by 2030, he has taken huge risks and broken records. He was the first person to swim across the North Pole and the first person to swim the entire length of the English Channel. He is also the first person to complete a long distance swim in every ocean of the world. His campaigns have been instrumental in protecting over 2.2 million square kilometers (about 850,000 square miles) of ocean, an area larger than Western Europe.

"SUSE is stepping in at a time when action on the climate crisis is desperately needed," said Lewis Pugh. "We simply don't have another 10 years to protect the world's last true wilderness areas. Protecting our oceans makes them more resilient to climate change and enables them to recover from over-fishing and exploitation. We are proud to have a committed partner like SUSE that values putting purpose into action, and pulls out all stops to preserve and protect our future."

SUSE Helps Customers Harness the Power of Open Source for Sustainability

In addition to this sponsorship, SUSE technology empowers and enables enterprise customers to make a difference in the markets they serve.

For example, SUSE's high-performance computing (HPC) solutions allow customers to not only generate high-resolution ocean models to map climate change, but also to create a scalable, sustainable and easy-to-manage ability to store it. HPC also helps with weather forecasting and tracks climate change indicators.

Notable examples of SUSE technology helping customers protect the environment include:

ZAMG, the national meteorological and geophysical service of Austria and oldest weather service in the world. ZAMG uses SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for High Performance Computing to run a data center above 3,000 meters (about 10,000 feet) in altitude to observe glaciers, analyze climate variations and run climate modeling.



and oldest weather service in the world. ZAMG uses SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for High Performance Computing to run a data center above 3,000 meters (about 10,000 feet) in altitude to observe glaciers, analyze climate variations and run climate modeling. Brazilian National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) is responsible for making daily meteorology information available from Brazil in real-time. SUSE HPC helped INMET ensure stability, reliability, and performance to work with all this data compared to other operating systems available to work with HPC. INMET represents Brazil in the World Meteorology Organization collecting and monitoring meteorological observation through Latin America like temperature, air humidity, wind speed, and pressure. HPC processes and generates simulations from the behavior of the atmosphere which helps the meteorologists predict the weather with days of antecedence.

