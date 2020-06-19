Survey by Boundless Reveals Remarkable Rise in How Often we Say 'Thank You' to a Public Sector Worker

Survey shows increase of 84 per cent in the space of one year as nation prepares for Public Service Day

BRIGHTON, England, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A remarkable turnaround in the way the nation feels about public sector workers has been underlined by a survey – which says appreciation has increased 84 per cent in the space of a year.

Just 12 months ago, a survey by public sector membership club Boundless asked public sector workers when they were last thanked for the doing their job.

It was commissioned in the build-up to UN Public Service Day, which falls on 23 June, and shockingly revealed that the average key worker had gone 57 days without a 'thank you'.

Now, the same survey has been repeated ahead of this year's Public Service Day – and the figure has dropped to just nine days.

That's an 84 per cent difference in 12 months across all public sector roles.

In the NHS, the figure has dropped even more dramatically - from 43 days to 2 days. That's a 95 per cent difference.

The same survey also revealed:

71 per cent of NHS workers now say they feel appreciated by the public – it was only 48 per cent last year.

49 per cent of public sector workers feel appreciated by the public – last year 63 per cent said they didn't.

32 per cent of public sector workers say they 'love' their job – up from 24 per cent pre lockdown.

Now, the public is being encouraged to continue its appreciation by supporting Public Service Day.

The day, officially launched by the United Nations as long ago as 2003, has barely been recognised in the UK so far. Boundless, which was founded in 1923, wants to turn this around and bring the UK together to celebrate the contribution made to society by millions of public service workers, from nurses to teachers, firefighters to administrators and police officers to care workers.

Darren Milton at Boundless said, "This year Public Service Day falls on Tuesday 23 June and it's a wonderful opportunity to remind the nation's public service workers that we won't forget what they have done for us. Not least during the last few months."

Helen Whately MP, Minister for Care, stated, "This global pandemic has brought tremendous sorrow and disruption to our lives, but amongst this we have also seen widespread and much-deserved recognition of public sector workers who have and will continue to play a fundamental role in our response.

"I am delighted to see increased appreciation of the incredible contribution our wonderful NHS and care staff make every day, as well as the many other public sector workers who support them."

"I, along with many others, hope to see this continue long after our country has recovered because we could not have done this without them. Thank you."

Please visit www.boundless.co.uk/publicserviceday2020 for more information.

Please visit https://ace.media/press-releases/boundless/remarkable-rise-in-how-often-we-say-thank-you-to-a-public-sector-worker for the full press release, video and image downloads.

Media Contact:

Flo Powell

Boundless@midnight.co.uk

+44(0)1273-666-200

SOURCE Boundless